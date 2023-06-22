Keep Those Tootsies Warm With up to 75% Off Ugg Boots Right Now

Who doesn’t want to feel like they’re walking on clouds? Or, perhaps, as though your feet are being enveloped in a warm, fuzzy hug? Regardless of whether you’re the former, the latter or both, it’s a great time to grab a new pair of ugg boots, or nab your very first pair, thanks to UGG Express’ eBay sale.

Select ugg boots are currently up to 75 per cent off, so you can save on all of your favourite styles, from the classic ankle boot to a fancy pair of moccasins and those fluffy, double-strapped slippers.

Now that we’ve got that sorted, here are the best deals from UGG Express’ eBay sale below, so you can find your next pair of ugg boots with ease.

The best UGG boot sales in Australia

The first ugg boot deal that caught our eye is the Mini Classic. When you think of ugg boots, these bad boys are sure to spring to mind. Oh-so-soft and immediately warm from the second you slide your feet in, it’s no surprise this design never goes out of style.

Shop it here for $89 (down from $120).

There’s something about this simplistic design that really just catches our eye. It’s cosy, snug and the perfect pair of slippers to stand in while waiting for a cup of coffee.

Shop a pair here for $36.80 with the code ‘DEOFY20′ (down from $159).

The most popular style of uggs happens to be this one. Available in a variety of colours and made from a water-resistant, super warm sheepskin and wool combo, these babies will keep your feet (and ankles) nice and toasty.

Shop it here in grey for $105 (down from $275).

Our next favourite are these moccasins-style ugg boots that look like they’re going to wrap your feet in a warm hug. At the moment, eBay only has the grey and a limited number of the chestnut colour in stock, so you might want to move fast.

Shop it here for $75 (down from $154).

Attention leopard print lovers, we know you won’t be able to resist this enticing pair of slippers. This style is currently available in three different colours: sand, chestnut and black.

Shop it here for $75 (down from $160).

This delicious chocolate brown pair of loafers mixes business with pleasure. Not only do they look made for a quick trip down to the shops, but they’re also moisture-wicking so your feet always feel warm and dry, and never sweaty.

There’s plenty of colours available if you don’t vibe with this chocolate pair. You can spring for a classic chestnut, black, navy blue and more.

Shop it here for $69 (down from $160).

We can’t imagine anyone seeing these fluffy slippers without immediately thinking they’re the definition of luxury. Somebody hand us a plush bathrobe, because these slippers suggest easy Sunday resets and late morning rises.

At the moment there’s limited sizing left in black and in the pictured grey colour, which is called “soft amethyst”.

Shop a pair here for $39 (down from $120).

Lastly, we have this simple pair of slip-ons that are available in chestnut, chocolate and grey. These puppies are water-resistant, cosy to wear and a must-have if you want to beat the winter chill.

Shop it here for $55 (down from $99).

If you’re a big UGG Express fan, don’t worry there’s plenty more eBay deals to keep an eye on. UGG Express also has heavy discounts on gumboots, cloud slippers, wool rugs and even work boots with removable wool insoles.

You can explore the rest of UGG Express’ eBay sale here.