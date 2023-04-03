‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
Level Up Your Life

6 Pairs of Gumboots That Are as Fashionable as They Are Functional

Bree Grant

Published 2 hours ago: April 3, 2023 at 4:05 pm -
Filed to:gumboots
rain
6 Pairs of Gumboots That Are as Fashionable as They Are Functional
Image: Merry People / Hunter
At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Whether you’re sloshing through the soggy streets of Sydney, gearing up for a festival, or getting into the garden, gumboots are a wardrobe essential that we often overlook.

Traditionally, gumboots aren’t the most fashionable footwear choice (unless you’re under 10), but these days you can find some pretty funky pairs that fall into the chunky boot trend we’re seeing pop back up for winter. From tall, knee-high styles to cropped ankle boots and those Chelsea boots that double as a fashion statement, you’re bound to find a pair to suit your style and needs.

Plus, stomping around in a pair of these is miles better than sporting soggy sneakers and socks. Here are six of our favourite pairs of gumboots worth investing in.

READ MORE
14 Rainy Day Essentials, From Gumboots to Umbrellas, to Get You Through This Wet Weather

The best gumboots in Australia

Merry People Bobbi Gumboot

6 Pairs of Gumboots That Are as Fashionable as They Are Functional

Bobbi Gumboot, $149.95

First up, we have Merry People’s best-selling gumboot, the Bobbi. It’s the perfect blend of fashion and function with a quality natural rubber outer and a soft 4mm neoprene lining. The exterior style is less like a gumboot and more like a pull-on pair of your favourite leather boots.

You can shop the Bobbi Boot here. 

Hunter Original Tall Wellington Boots

6 Pairs of Gumboots That Are as Fashionable as They Are Functional

Hunter Original Tall Wellington Boots, $240

Hunter boots are absolutely iconic if you’ve looking for a good pair of wellys! It’s recommended that all Hunter boots be worn with socks to protect your legs from the rubber while you wear them. Hunter boots also come in varying heights — tall, mid-shin and ankle — and different calf sizes.

You can buy Hunter boots here.

Tommy Hilfiger Matt Ankle Rainboots

6 Pairs of Gumboots That Are as Fashionable as They Are Functional

Tommy Hilfiger Matt Ankle Rainboots, $149

These Tommy Hilfiger stompers are pretty cute too. They’re a Chelsea-style rain boots with a chunky cleated sole and a pull tab to heel.

You can buy the Tommy Hilfiger rainboots here.

Coach Rivington Rubber Rain Booties

6 Pairs of Gumboots That Are as Fashionable as They Are Functional

Coach Rivington Rubber Rain Booties, $175

Looking for a shinier pair of boots? The Rivington Rubber Rain Booties from Coach is a modern take on the traditional gumboot. They’re a step away from the typical high-calf gumboot with a branded elasticised insert and counter pull tab.

You can buy the Coach rain booties here.

AUS WOOLI Doublebay Rainboots With Sheepskin Insole

6 Pairs of Gumboots That Are as Fashionable as They Are Functional

AUS WOOLI Doublebay Rainboots With Sheepskin Insole, $79

Another shiny pair to add to your list are these Doublebay Rainboots from AUS WOOLI. The brand recommends sizing up in these as the fit is a little snug.

You can buy the AUS WOOLI Doublebay Rainboots here.

Moncler’s ‘Ginette’ Boots

6 Pairs of Gumboots That Are as Fashionable as They Are Functional

Moncler’s ‘Ginette’ Boots, $657.74

Stylish and practical, Moncler’s ‘Ginette’ boots are essential for rainy days. Made in Italy from glossy rubber and decorated with the signature logo patch on each side. They come with pull tabs so you can easily get them on and off, while the lug soles offer stability on slippery surfaces and lend themselves to the chunky boot trend we’re all enjoying.

You can buy Moncler’s ‘Ginette’ Boots here.

More From Lifehacker Australia

About the Author

Bree Grant

Bree (aka @_breegrant) has been playing with beauty products since she was tall enough to reach her mothers makeup bag. She lives for testing out products before they hit shelves and has been known to put her body on the line for a sex toy review or two. (Someones gotta do it?!) When she’s not busy being the E-Commerce Editor at PEDESTRIAN.TV, and the Australian versions of VICE, Refinery29, Business Insider, Gizmodo, Lifehacker and Kotaku, she’s usually at the beach attempting to live out her Blue Crush dreams, shell necklace included.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.