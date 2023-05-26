It’s Time You Smoked Your Meats Properly

Everyone seems to be getting into grilled and smoked dishes lately, or at the very least, many have been wanting to buy bullet smokers (based on your interest in this story). So, if you’re wanting to level up your cooking skills, we’ve got some incredible tips on how you can start smoking meats, veggies and even desserts for you below.

To help you out, certified barbeque and grilling expert Danielle Bennet, also known as Diva Q, has given us her guide on how you can become the smoking master in no time.

Tips for smoking meats, veggies and desserts properly

1. Choose the right vessel

Bennet said that the most important thing you can do is put in the research and find the best barbeque for you.

She recommended finding a grill that feels like an extension of your kitchen, so don’t get one that only has one function. It’s worth investing in a good-quality one if you have a love for outdoor cooking.

Bennet shared she uses a Traeger wood-fired grill because it covers all the bases, including grilling, baking, smoking, frying and simmering.

2. Make it tasty

Obviously, you want your smoked meat to taste delicious, and there are a few ways you can do that.

Bennet shared that choosing the right smoking pellets is an important element here, but what you should choose depends on what you’re cooking.

“Not many people know this, but the pellets impact the flavour. I like to go for a classic Hickory pellet,” she said.

Another way Bennet said you can add flavour to your smoked meats and veggies is by adding your favourite rubs and sauces to your meat before cooking it.

This might take a little bit of extra time, but it will certainly take your dish to the next level.

“Depending on your desired result, a rub will create deep complex flavours and a thin crust around your meat called ‘the bark’ while marinades can also provide that extra flavour and tenderness depending on their acidity level. I recommend using and trying different marinades,” Bennet said.

You can also divide the marinade to use as a slather while the meat is cooking and again as a finishing glaze once the meat is almost done.

3. Monitor your meat

If you’re someone who loves barbequing but doesn’t want all the fuss, this tip is for you.

Bennet said that she likes to use a meat thermometer so she can monitor whether the meal is ready to serve and ensure it’s at the perfect temperature every time.

4. Don’t forget about the sides

Side dishes are too often forgotten about. It’s understandable, given how much attention goes towards the meat that’s smoking in front of you, however, Bennet said that you can make incredibly tasty smoked sides like veggie skewers or even smoked mango.

Just place your desired ingredients in your smoker, turn the heat on low and go slow. You’ll be surprised at how many delicious sides you can create.

5. Be creative

You might be shocked to hear this, but Bennet actually makes desserts on the grill.

“Say it with me, barbeques are not just for meat! I’ve made a smoked apple crumble, smoky pumpkin spice loaf, grilled fruit kabobs and even cheesecakes on my grill,” Bennet said.

Turns out there’s no limit to your creativity when it comes to smoking, so why not go out of your comfort zone and flex your skills and impress your mates?

So, there you have it. Five super simple tips on how you can better smoke your meats and level up your cooking abilities.