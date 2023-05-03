AI Travel Planning: Expedia’s Latest App Updates and What They Offer

As you all know by now, AI is slowly taking over the world. But, until that point, there are some businesses who are putting it to use in some interesting ways. One particularly popular application is for simplifying the travel-planning experience. Expedia has announced recently that it has updated its app tech, introducing a new Price Tracking feature along with ChatGPT integration. If you’re interested to learn more about the Expedia app’s new AI offerings and how to get the most out of them, here are some tips courtesy of Managing Director, Daniel Finch.

Expedia AI: What’s new?

Finch explained over email that the latest iteration of the Expedia app uses “Expedia data, AI and machine learning” in an effort to simplify the travel planning experience. As a result, the new in-app features include:

ChatGPT planning: “If you’re just at the beginning of your travel planning, iOS users can use Expedia’s new in-app feature powered by ChatGPT to make planning easier,” Finch shared. “Start an open-ended conversation in the Expedia app and get recommendations on places to go, where to stay, how to get around, and what to see and do.”

New Price Tracking tools: "To help you find a great flight deal, one of Expedia's newest tools, Price Tracking, can help you view the price history of airfares. When browsing, simply opt-in to receive alerts, and you'll be notified if the price changes, helping to guide you on when to book," Finch said.

Trip planning boards: "For the travel planner in the group, Expedia's new trip planning boards, launching on the Expedia app in June 2023, are made to make your life a whole lot easier," Finch said. "This collaborative tool takes the stress out of trip planning by allowing groups of travellers to plan the perfect trip together."

Virtual agent: "From changing flights, cancelling your accommodation to other unexpected trip changes, if you've booked with Expedia, the AI-powered Virtual agent available 24/7 may be your new best friend, helping you to resolve issues quickly."

To check out the Expedia app for yourself, visit the website here. And if you've started using AI for your travel planning recently, let us know how it's been working for you in the comments below!