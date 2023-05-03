The 50 Greatest Places in the World to Visit, According to TIME

Travel is back on the brain after a coronavirus-induced absence, and TIME is feeding the travel bug with its annual list of the World’s Greatest Places. The list encompasses iconic travel destinations along with lesser-known gems, plus there are even a couple of Australian locations on the list.

TIME’s Greatest Places in the World List 2023

To determine this list of places to visit, TIME said it drew on its international network of correspondents and contributors who put forward nominations. Places were put up for nomination with a lean toward those “offering new and exciting experiences.”

Here are the 50 locations that made it onto the 2023 World’s Greatest Places list:

Dominica

Barcelona

Torres del Paine National Park, Chile

Ladakh, India

Churchill, Manitoba

Aarhus, Denmark

Roatán, Honduras

Aqaba, Jordan

Kyoto

Musanze, Rwanda

Luang Prabang, Laos

Sylt, Germany

Willamette Valley, Oregon

Budapest

Mayurbhanj, India

Yosemite National Park, California

Giza and Saqqara, Egypt

Medellin, Colombia

Isan, Thailand

Freetown Peninsula, Sierra Leone

Naples, Italy

Kangaroo Island, Australia

Vienna

Bozeman, Montana

Mexico City

Dakar, Senegal

Jeju Island, South Korea

Berat, Albania

Pantanal, Brazil

Rabat, Morocco

Loango National Park, Gabon

Phuket, Thailand

Dijon, France

Tampa, Florida

Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

Tucson, Arizona

Washington, D.C.

Vancouver

Pantelleria, Italy

St. Moritz, Switzerland

Timisoara, Romania

Brisbane, Australia

Guadalajara, Mexico

Ollantaytambo, Peru

Nagoya, Japan

Chyulu Hills, Kenya

The Red Sea, Saudi Arabia

Jerusalem

Sharjah, UAE

Tuamotu Archipelago, French Polynesia

In exciting news, Australia has not one, but two places on the list. TIME picked Kangaroo Island for its natural beauty and conservation efforts, while Brisbane was chosen for its infrastructural advancements leading to the city hosting the 2032 Olympics.

If you’d like to visit any of the places above or understand why they were picked, TIME has included some travel tips for each of the locations in its list.

