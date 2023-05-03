‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
The 50 Greatest Places in the World to Visit, According to TIME

Lauren Rouse

Lauren Rouse

Published 2 hours ago: May 3, 2023 at 10:58 am -
Filed to:Travel
world
Kangaroo island, South Australia. (Image: iStock)

Travel is back on the brain after a coronavirus-induced absence, and TIME is feeding the travel bug with its annual list of the World’s Greatest Places. The list encompasses iconic travel destinations along with lesser-known gems, plus there are even a couple of Australian locations on the list.

TIME’s Greatest Places in the World List 2023

To determine this list of places to visit, TIME said it drew on its international network of correspondents and contributors who put forward nominations. Places were put up for nomination with a lean toward those “offering new and exciting experiences.”

Here are the 50 locations that made it onto the 2023 World’s Greatest Places list:

  • Dominica
  • Barcelona
  • Torres del Paine National Park, Chile
  • Ladakh, India
  • Churchill, Manitoba
  • Aarhus, Denmark
  • Roatán, Honduras
  • Aqaba, Jordan
  • Kyoto
  • Musanze, Rwanda
  • Luang Prabang, Laos
  • Sylt, Germany
  • Willamette Valley, Oregon
  • Budapest
  • Mayurbhanj, India
  • Yosemite National Park, California
  • Giza and Saqqara, Egypt
  • Medellin, Colombia
  • Isan, Thailand
  • Freetown Peninsula, Sierra Leone
  • Naples, Italy
  • Kangaroo Island, Australia
  • Vienna
  • Bozeman, Montana
  • Mexico City
  • Dakar, Senegal
  • Jeju Island, South Korea
  • Berat, Albania
  • Pantanal, Brazil
  • Rabat, Morocco
  • Loango National Park, Gabon
  • Phuket, Thailand
  • Dijon, France
  • Tampa, Florida
  • Rio Grande, Puerto Rico
  • Tucson, Arizona
  • Washington, D.C.
  • Vancouver
  • Pantelleria, Italy
  • St. Moritz, Switzerland
  • Timisoara, Romania
  • Brisbane, Australia
  • Guadalajara, Mexico
  • Ollantaytambo, Peru
  • Nagoya, Japan
  • Chyulu Hills, Kenya
  • The Red Sea, Saudi Arabia
  • Jerusalem
  • Sharjah, UAE
  • Tuamotu Archipelago, French Polynesia

In exciting news, Australia has not one, but two places on the list. TIME picked Kangaroo Island for its natural beauty and conservation efforts, while Brisbane was chosen for its infrastructural advancements leading to the city hosting the 2032 Olympics.

If you’d like to visit any of the places above or understand why they were picked, TIME has included some travel tips for each of the locations in its list.

Once you’ve picked where to go, don’t forget to pack these travel tips to maximise your luggage space.

