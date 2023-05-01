4 Travel Packing Tips You’ll Want to Take On Your Next Trip

As we move into winter plenty of folks are preparing to jet off to the northern hemisphere to chase that summer. If you’re one of them and need to pack for a trip we’ve gathered some of our favourite travel packing hacks you need to bring with you.

Top tips for packing for travel

Fold your clothes more efficiently

For any trip you take the most likely thing to fill up space in your bag are your clothes. There are a plethora of videos out there showing you neat tips and tricks for packing different clothing items into a suitcase, but here are some of ours.

This T-shirt folding hack from @shahin.fly bundles your shirts into the most compact form we’ve seen yet and will save heaps of space if you’re travelling with weeks worth of shirts.

You can even use a similar method to pack up an entire outfit into your hoodie or jumper, which is particularly useful if you want to pre-plan and pre-pack all your outfits. Check out the video from @thefoldinglady.

These tips are great for T-shirts and all but what about button-up shirts? @johnrondi says to throw away that garment bag and fold them like this instead:

Invest in packing cubes

Packing cubes are all the rage right now and for good reason. The small fabric pouches allow you to sort your clothes into categories, meaning you’ll always be able to find a spare pair of socks with ease. Alternatively, you can even use them to segment your trip and pack your clothes according to destination, if you’re visiting multiple locations.

On top of that, packing cubes are pretty readily available in stores and won’t set you back too much.

Make the most of your carry-on

Whether you’re trying to avoid extra airline luggage fees, don’t want to risk your baggage being lost or only have a short trip planned, there are ways you can take advantage of that carry-on allowance.

Some ways to do this are to decant your toiletries and liquids into small 100mL bottles ahead of time, wear your heaviest items on the plane, and keep your tech to a minimum so you save space on both the devices and their chargers/accessories.

Pack an AirTag in your suitcase

After you’ve spent all that time carefully packing that suitcase, the last thing you want is to lose it along the way.

That’s why packing a luggage tracker, or even an Apple AirTag, can be a good idea so that you always know where your bag is, even if the airport staff don’t.

We hope these tips help wherever you plan to travel next!