9 Mattress Toppers to Rejuvenate Your Lumpy Bed

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Have you just bought a new mattress and found it’s not quite to your liking? Or perhaps your current mattress is getting a little too soft for your liking, but you don’t have the spare cash to splurge on a new one. After all, purchasing a new mattress is a big (and expensive) decision take into account the fact that you’ll likely own the same one for up to 10 years. But that’s where a mattress topper can come to your rescue.

Mattress toppers are a great way to restore a saggy mattress to its prime, or soften one that hasn’t been worn in yet. You can choose a softer one that’ll make you feel like you’re snoozing on a cloud, or a firmer one to promote stability and spinal support. It all depends on what kind of sleeper you are, whether you like to pass out on your back or lie on your side.

Thankfully, mattress toppers come in a range of sizes and are made from a variety of comfortable materials, like memory foam, to ensure you get a good night’s sleep. Most are breathable, lightweight and have the ability to mould to your body shape, so you’re supported in all the right places.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up a range of mattress toppers for every preference and budget, so you can sleep easy.

READ MORE Every Mattress in a Box You Can Get Delivered to Your Door in Australia

Best memory foam mattress toppers to buy in Australia

If you’re someone who can’t quite decide whether you need a soft or firm mattress, the Emma Flip topper is the best choice for you. This mattress topper is reversible, which means you can flip it upside down depending on your preference. It makes the perfect mattress topper for guest bedrooms, since your visitors can swap it over as they seem fit. You can even unzip it to remove the foam you don’t need and store for another time.

It also features a removable and machine-washable polyester cover, so you can tidy up spills or sweat stains, no problem. Perhaps its only drawback is that it comes with no straps to be secured to your bed, so there’s a risk it may fall to the side with endless tossing and turning.

Where to buy: Emma Sleep (from $269)

Add a fresh layer of comfort to your current mattress with the Lucid Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper. This topper features raised zones targeted to relieve all the different pressure points in your body. For an added level of cooling comfort, the entire mattress topper is infused with gel to provide an overall cooler sleep.

Where to buy: Amazon (from $83.15)

Ecosa’s memory foam mattress topper is an excellent choice for couples where one is an early riser and the other isn’t. This topper is ultra plush, meaning it offers cloud-like comfort for those who prefer a softer mattress.

The perfect choice for side sleepers since it’ll lovingly cradle your hips and grooves.

Where to buy: Ecosa (from $330)

Hot sleepers will get a kick out of Emma Sleep’s Diamond mattress topper. This topper features temperature-regulating graphite-infused foam, so you’ll be able to worry less about night sweats in the future. The foam itself is moisture-wicking and excellent at absorbing any moisture, which helps to prevent sagging in your mattress.

This foam mattress topper is best-suited for any type of sleeper. However, like the aforementioned Emma topper, this one also doesn’t come with any straps or bands to keep it in place, so it may shift to the side in your sleep.

Where to buy: Emma Sleep (from $399)

Best wool mattress toppers to buy in Australia

This luxurious wool mattress topper is on the expensive side, but hoo boy is she a treat. Sporting thick, cushioning softness, your fingers will disappear into the folds of thick wool this topper has. Say goodbye to your electric blanket once you get one of these, you won’t need ’em any longer.

It also happens to be reversible, so come summer you can flip it over to the opposite side and voila, a nice and cool cotton side.

Where to buy: Myer (from $499.99)

If you’re after a budget-friendly wool mattress topper, you can’t look past this one by Dreamaker. This puppy is thermo-regulating, providing plenty of insulation for under $100. Now that’s a bargain.

Where to buy: Temple & Webster (from $59.95)

Best bamboo mattress toppers to buy in Australia

Bamboo is a much more affordable material when it comes to mattress toppers, offering comfort for a discounted price. It’s also the most breathable option for hot sleepers or those struggling with menopausal symptoms. This is another plush option, which is an ideal match for side sleepers. Just notice how pillowy it looks.

Where to buy: MyDeal (from $99.97)

If you can’t resist some memory foam, you’ll love this mattress topper featuring a breathable bamboo cover. An excellent choice for back sleepers.

Where to buy: Pillowtalk (from $209)

Designed to rejuvenate your old mattress, the Dreamaker Bedding Bamboo Covered Mattress Topper is filled with 1000GSM cluster ball fibre for super loft and comfort. The natural bamboo cover also provides a natural comforting feeling while also providing anti-bacterial, anti-allergic properties.

Where to buy: Amazon ($54.95)