Hot Sleepers, This Cooling Comforter Is a Must-Have if You’re Plagued by Night Sweats

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Hot sleepers rejoice – I’ve uncovered a cooling blanket that will allow you to kiss the night sweats goodbye. Introducing the Rest Duvet’s cooling comforter, a blanket that could be your secret to a dry night’s sleep.

While I’m not a hot sleeper myself, my partner certainly is. He often wakes up drenched in sweat from any temperature hotter than 22-degrees and can’t fall asleep without the fan on blast.

Since we’re both the type of people that feel naked sleeping without a blanket, I’ve been searching for some temperature-regulating bed sheets that will allow us to enjoy the best of both worlds. Recently, I spotted this blanket on my travels across the world wide web and was hooked by the promise of a “magic blanket for a hot sleeper”.

If you want to know how this comforter could prepare you for a hot summer ahead, here’s the lowdown.

How does Rest Duvet’s cooling blanket work?

I have to admit, one of the reasons why I was so drawn to Rest Duvet is because of how much research they’ve put into creating this cooling comforter. It’s designed with specific people in mind, namely those who suffer from endless night sweats, people going through menopause and those with hyperhydrosis.

According to Rest Duvet, this cooling blanket is embedded with natural Evercool technology, which makes it automatically cooler than most comforters on the market. To create a cooling effect, other comforter brands are said to use chemicals or nano-particles that can be harmful to human skin and tend to wash off over time.

These types of cooling blankets are also measured according to what’s known as the Qmax scale. This measurement determines how cooling certain textiles are, with the higher the value, the better the temperature regulation. For reference, cotton is rated at 0.11 while anything made with bamboo offers 0.15. The Evercool comforter itself sports an extremely high rating of 0.36 on the Qmax scale.

This is because Rest’s cooling comforter uses a blend of nylon fibre with spandex through an ultra wide knitting machine to create a blanket that’s reminiscent of silk and your comfiest yoga pants. The combination of these materials results in a super soft, moisture-wicking and breathable duvet that’s perfect for snuggling in.

What we liked about this cooling blanket

Softness

When I first unboxed this comforter, I was blown away by how cool it felt. Almost like running my fingertips across the surface of a cold pool.

Holding it in my hands, it felt so much like silk, maybe even satin. This is by far the softest and comfiest comforter I’ve ever owned. The inside of the duvet is said to be filled with sorona, which is a plant-based fibre that’s known for being super soft and flexible. When I’m all tucked in at night, I feel like I’m wrapped in a nice, cool cloud. When it’s not swelteringly hot, I sleep like a baby.

Solid moisture-wicking

While this blanket is moisture-wicking, it’s not a sponge. It does a solid job at absorbing sweat away your body, but without saturating the blanket. Instead, it air-dries remarkably quickly. There was a moment where I spilt some water on the blanket and it dried in about five minutes, rather than the usual half an hour I would’ve suffered.

Even while sleeping, I noticed my partner was still sweating (though not as much as he usually does), but there were no wet patches in the blanket from where his sweat probably pooled. A huge win, in my opinion.

Cool and breathable

The part you were all waiting for – is it actually cooling? The answer is yes, but it’s not the miracle solution to your hot sleeper troubles.

While this cooling comforter will give you a better experience sleeping at night, it won’t completely eradicate your sweats. On a particularly humid night, it will help but it’s not going to magically protect you from the heat. There will be times when sleeping on top of the cooling blanket is a better option, since the reverse side will feel as cool as the inside of your refrigerator, offering some relief.

What we didn’t like

Looks

I don’t want to imply that it looks bad, because it certainly doesn’t, but this cooling comforter does sit on the plain side.

With only three colour options – blue, grey or beige – available, your choices are very limited.

Since this duvet isn’t designed to be covered up, your ability to customise it to suit the aesthetic of your room is lacking. I don’t mind the simplistic look, but I always do love having a range of fun colour options to choose from.

On the plus side, the blue one does have a reversible colour scheme, so if you’re not a fan of the bright aqua blue colour, you can flip it to the pale side for something less dramatic (which is what I did).

Should you buy Rest Duvet’s cooling comforter?

I had high expectations undertaking this review. I’ll admit that I was expecting this cooling comforter to be a miracle solution for my partner’s hot sleeper tendencies, or even as my heatwave trump card. As I learned over the past very hot week, Rest’s cooling comforter will give you a better sleeping experience, not a miraculous one.

I rated it much more that the Elegear one, which felt more like a top sheet. I felt much more comfortable sleeping with my Rest Duvet cooling comforter thanks to its super soft and fluffy down.

I made a point to check in with my partner after the week, since I’m not the one who suffers the most at night. He actually admitted that he loves this cooling comforter, commenting that it not only feels nice, but that he prefers it over our other bedding options. It’s highly breathable and stopped him from mostly overheating, although it wasn’t quite enough to put the fan back in the closet. In his eyes (and mine), it’s hot sleeper approved.

Even if you don’t need one to prevent the night sweats, it’s still the best summer doona one could sleep with at night.

The Duvet Rest cooling blanket is now on sale from $239.20 (down from $359) and comes in three different sizes and three colours. In my review, I used the Full/Queen-sized comforter on a double bed. It comfortably covered both my partner and I, while almost touching the floor on our bed.

You can shop it here.