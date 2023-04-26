This Cooling Sheet Set Will Feel Like Magic for Those Plagued by Night Sweats

While most of you are retrieving your doonas and woollen blankets from the back of your linen cupboards, the same can’t be said for hot sleepers. Even though the weather has taken a cold turn, my partner and I are still struggling to cope with our opposing sleep temperatures. As such, we’ve been vetting different cooling bed sheets for a while now.

Only a few months ago, we reviewed Rest’s cooling comforter and it worked wonders for us. It wasn’t this miracle solution that obliterated night sweats completely, but it did a great job at regulating our nighttime body temperatures, so we were both comfortable.

This made me wonder whether we’d have a better experience if we had Rest’s sheet set as well and I’m here to report my findings.

Understanding Rest’s Silvercool performance cooling sheet set

According to Rest’s website, the Silvercool performance sheet set features “IONIC+ technology”, which is known for combatting microbes in fabric. So not only does it prevent and minimise overheating, but it also prevents those bodily odours and sweat from seeping into your sheets.

Rest achieves this by utilising positively charged silver ions – hence the name, “Silvercool” – to attract negatively charged microbes, which in turn, helps to keep the fabric cooler and fresher for longer.

From there, the heavy lifting is in the materials used to create the sheets. The fibres are ultra-thin, capillary-like structures that are said to be more effective at quickly absorbing and removing sweat. While you may not notice it at work while you sleep, you’ll best see it after washing your sheets and leaving them out to dry since it’ll expedite the drying process quicker compared to regular sheets.

This cooling sheet set also happens to have a Qmax rating of 0.45, it’s non-toxic, hypoallergenic, pet hair resistant and anti-pilling.

How effective is it?

When combined with the Evercool cooling blanket, jumping into bed is akin to hopping into a pool on a hot summer’s day. It’s light and feels chilled, but the material of the sheet set itself has this glorious sensation to it that’s reminiscent of silk and satin. The feeling is similar to kicking freshly shaven legs through crisp sheets (if you know, you know) – but all night, every night.

After sleeping with it for two weeks and enduring frequently changing weather, I was blown away by the sheets’ ability to tame my partner’s night sweats and ensure I wasn’t too hot or too cold, either. Every morning, I woke up refreshed and at a perfect body temperature. Meanwhile, my partner, who adores the sheets, has found that his eczema has been quickly relieved upon switching.

I struggled to critique much about Rest’s cooling bed sheets. It works effectively, especially when paired with its matching doona. In terms of sizing, I was given the smallest size, which is the queen-sized set, and found that the pillowcases were much too large. I’ve recently upgraded to the Koala Pillows, which are already much larger and plusher than my ratty, old ones. Yet, somehow Rest’s Silvercool sheets’ pillowcases are a good 12cms longer.

From a design perspective, that’s all I could fault. The pillowcases feature secure clips inside, instead of the usual envelope design, which helps to prevent exposing the inside of the pillow during a night of restless sleep.

I was also impressed by the thoughtfulness of adding stretchable bands to the underside of the fitted sheet. If you’ve ever slept alongside a hot sleeper, you’ll know they’re prone to tossing and turning throughout the night, resulting in waking up with the fitted sheets wrapped around them. Not only do these bands prevent this from happening, but it also decreases the risk of letting sweat stain your mattress or mattress topper.

However, the price itself is on the steep side. At its recommended retail price, Rest’s Silvercool Performance Sheet Set sits at $456 for the queen size. It’s more than your average premium sheet sets, but keep in mind that you are paying for purpose-built bedding at its finest. Rest does have a bunch of sales from time to time, so it might not hurt your wallet as much if you wait for those.

Overall, Rest’s Silvercool sheets are a total game changer in the bedroom in terms of regulating body temperatures to prevent overheating while providing a premium sleep experience. Regardless of who in the relationship is the hot sleeper, both bedmates will benefit from these soft and high-quality cooling bed sheets. I’m pleased that I can give my reliable, old pedestal fan a well-deserved break over the next few months.

Where to buy: Rest (from $318.50)