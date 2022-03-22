From Flax to Bamboo, These Are the Best Bedsheets for Hot Sleepers

If you find yourself doing the ol’ one leg out, one leg in and tossing and turning during the night because you can’t find the perfect temperature, you’re not alone. While some of us are just naturally ‘hot sleepers’ and need a little more than a pedestal fan to keep us cool during the summer months, others simply need the perfect set of linen, bamboo or cotton bedsheets for a good night’s sleep.

As someone who purchased bamboo sheets last summer, it’s one of the best investments I’ve made. I also know how tricky it can be to find the perfect pair of bedsheets. It’s best to stick to lighter, natural fibres and fabrics — think 100% cotton, bamboo and 100% flaxseed — in summer that allow your body to breathe and naturally regulate its temperature.

Sweaty, sleepless nights are a thing of the past, and I no longer need to stick one leg out of the sheets and live in fear of having it grabbed by something under the bed… IYKYK.

In the spirit of helping you, our dear reader, I’ve hunted down the best bedsheets to slap on your bed.

The Best Bedsheets for Summer

Made from 100% Organic Flax Linen from Belgium, these beautiful bedsheets from Bhumi are light, airy, and have a lived-in feel that makes for a lush night’s sleep… or a binge-watch session in bed. They’re free from toxic chemical sprays and genetically modified seeds and have been vintage washed for superior softness.

You can buy the Bhumi Organic Cotton Bedsheets (from $319) here.

You can rest easy with these sustainably made Hemp Linen sheets from Eva. They’re a dreamy balance of snug and durable, as well as being lightweight, breathable and perfect for the summer months. They also come with a 120-night trial period, so if you don’t love them (let’s be real, you will), you can simply send them back.

You can buy the Eva Hemp Linen Sheets (from $290) here.

Made with 100% organic bamboo, these sheets are made from a buttery-soft, sateen weave that’s smooth and cool against your skin. They’re hypoallergenic, breathable, free from harmful chemicals and ideal for sensitive skin. Each set of bamboo bedsheets comes with a fitted sheet, flat sheet and pillowcase(s).

You can buy the ettitude signature satin bedsheets (from $218) here.

Everyone who owns a set raves about Bed Threads buttery-soft, pre-washed 100% French flax linen. They’re lightweight, breathable and make the whole bed feel like the cool side of the pillow. Each set comes with everything you need two pillowcases, a duvet cover and a fitted sheet.

You can buy Bed Threads Pink Clay 100% Flax Linen Bedding Set (from $230) here.

Woven from flax grown in France, the I Love Linen bedsheets have natural heat-regulating properties, allowing you to stay warm in winter and cool in summer. They’re also antibacterial and hypoallergenic! These natural fibres do more than look pretty.

You can buy I Love Linen’s Daisy Sheet set (from $305) here.

No need to flip the pillow with the Eden Cotton bedsheets from The Sheet Society, every side is the cool side. Made from 100% long-staple cotton, they’re a lush 400 thread count sateen weave that is literally what sweet dreams are made of.

You can buy The Sheet Society Eden Cotton Sheets (from $65) in Sky here.

Fast becoming one of our go-to brands, AERE now does a range of minimalist homewares, including divine linen bedsheets. You can mix and match a range of different colours from sand and rust right through to sage and olive, and stock up on a matching (or mismatch) quit cover set.

You can buy AERE Home (from $180) here.

If you’re looking for a sustainable choice of bedsheets, Mulberry Threads Organic Bamboo Sheets Sets might just be the ultimate sleep companion. Sustainably crafted from 100% organic bamboo and a sateen weave, these sheets have a smooth, luxe feel to them that’ll have you hanging to jump back into them night after night.

You can buy Mulberry Sheets (from $179) here.

These delicious bedsheets from Linen House are buttery-soft, breathable and made from organic cotton. They come in a variety of — stone, pecan, midnight, rosette, camel and white — and have matching quit sets, so you can mix and match your linens.

You can buy Linen House sheets (from $169) here.