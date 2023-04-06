Koala Is Currently Running an Easter Sale, so Hop to It

Forget the Easter Bunny, we’re all about the Easter Koala. The much-beloved mattress and furniture brand, Koala, is currently celebrating Easter with a sale that’s sweeter than a Cadbury Creme Egg. For every $500 you spend with Koala, you’ll be able to save $100. Considering how expensive a good mattress is on a normal day, that’s a pretty solid offer.

This sale covers Koala’s entire range, so we’re talking mattresses, sofas, WFH setups, dining tables, bookshelves, bed bases, bed linen and more. This is especially awesome if you’re trying to furnish a whole room or two, as you’ll be able to walk away with some spare cash to blow on home decor.

What do you need to know about Koala’s Easter sale?

This sale kicked off today, April 6, and will be running until April 16, so you have just a little under a fortnight to take advantage of this sale. Spend $1,000, save $200. Spend $5,000, save $1,000. Spend $50,000? Good lord, are you furnishing a house or a small motel?

This sale is store-wide, so it includes the award-winning Koala and Calm As mattresses, along with the Modern Sofa and Cushy Sofa Bed. Here are a few examples of how the discount from Koala’s Easter shakes out:

If you’re going for a full bedroom makeover, you can also grab pillows, sheets and bed bases.

Did you know you should be replacing your mattress every six to eight years? If this factoid has sent a sudden shiver down your spine, then it might be time for you to update your sleeping situation.

As per Koala’s policy, all the products will also come with that nice risk-free 120-night trial

You can check out more of Koala’s Easter sale right here.