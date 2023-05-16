‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
Level Up Your Life

Rest Easy Knowing You Can Save Up to 55% Off With Emma Sleep’s Sale

1

Bree Grant

Published 1 min ago: May 16, 2023 at 5:17 pm -
Filed to:boxing day
emma sleepmattressmattress in a boxsleep
Rest Easy Knowing You Can Save Up to 55% Off With Emma Sleep’s Sale
Image: Emma Sleep
At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Friends, we don’t need to tell you how important a good night’s sleep is — and putting up with that old lump you call a mattress is doing absolutely nothing to help matters. The good news is that Emma Sleep is slashing prices by up to 55% for its big Click Frenzy sale.

Yep, you read that clearly. From now until May 22, you can save $749.50 on the Emma Comfort Queen Mattress, $1,830.95 on the Diamond Hybrid Queen Mattress, $495 on the Emma Signature Bed, $140 on the Emma Cloud Hybrid Pillow and $2,199.45 on the Emma Sofa Bed. Talk about a sweet deal.

Emma is also slinging 50% off its new Wooden Bed (from $1,099.50, usually $2,199) if you want a quick and easy way to freshen up your room.

Scroll to check out Emma’s Easter sale below.

READ MORE
A Running List of the Best Click Frenzy Sales Happening Right Now

Emma Comfort Mattress, from $499 (usually $998)

Emma Sleep Sale
Image: Emma Sleep

The Emma Comfort Mattress is like sleeping on a big, fluffy cloud. It’s designed with three layers of high-quality, high-density memory foam, Airgocell technology (to help regulate temperature) and zero motion transfer technology. That means you won’t feel a thing if your partner is a restless sleeper.

You can shop the Emma Comfort Mattress from $499 (usually $998) here.

Emma Diamond Hybrid Mattress from $1,124.55 (usually $2,499)

Rest Easy Knowing You Can Save Up to 55% Off With Emma Sleep’s Sale
Image: Emma Sleep

The Emma Sleep’s Diamond Hybrid mattress is truly top tier. Designed with Diamond Degree patented technology, it filters out excess heat while you sleep, so hopefully, you’ll never wake up sweating again. It also has everything else you need for a good sleep, like multi-layer foam support and cushioning, as well as spring-enhanced layers to isolate motion and provide extra durability.

You can shop the Emma Diamond Hybrid Mattress from $1,124.55 (usually $2,499) here.

Emma Zero Gravity Mattress, from $1,678.50 (usually $3,730)

Image: Emma Sleep

Made from innovative AirGrid technology for a weightless and undisturbed sleep, this mattress will give you a zero gravity feeling. That means you won’t be woken up by your partner tossing and turning on the other side or the dog trying to get comfy at the end of your bed well past midnight.

You can shop the Emma Zero Gravity Mattress from $1,678.50 (usually $3,730) here.

Emma Wooden Bed, from $1,099.50 (usually $2,199)

Emma Sleep Sale
Image: Emma Sleep

Emma Sleep’s new timber bed frame is a beautiful, traditional frame crafted from eco-responsible, FSC-certified pine wood and features two additional drawers for under-the-bed storage space. It can also be completely assembled tool-free.

You can shop Emma Wooden Bed from $1,099.50, usually $2,199 here.

Emma Sofa Bed, $1,799.55 (usually $3,999)

Rest Easy Knowing You Can Save Up to 55% Off With Emma Sleep’s Sale
Image: Emma Sleep

If you’re someone who loves entertaining house guests but have minimal space, you’re going to fall in love with Emma’s new Sofa Bed. Assembling in a matter of minutes, the Sofa Bed converts from a three-seater lounge into a queen bed that’s comfortable, supportive and, as of right now, even more affordable. Win-win.

You can shop the Emma Sofa Bed for $1,799.55 (usually $3,999) here.

Emma Cloud Hybrid Pillow, $210 (usually $350)

Rest Easy Knowing You Can Save Up to 55% Off With Emma Sleep’s Sale
Image: Emma Sleep

Don’t let some old, life-less pillows mess with your beauty sleep. Invest in a good one like Emma Cloud Hybrid Pillow. Its ergonomic design means it caters to every sleep position while being breathable, hypoallergenic, and, of course, comfortable.

You can shop the Emma Cloud Hybrid Pillow $210 (usually $350) here.

Emma All-Seasons Duvet, $179.25 (usually $239)

Rest Easy Knowing You Can Save Up to 55% Off With Emma Sleep’s Sale
Image: Emma Sleep

Winner of the “Best Duvet” award in 2022, this machine-washable, all-seasons doona will help you stay warm through chilly winter nights and keep you cool in summer thanks to its breathable 100% cotton finish. And at 25% off, why wouldn’t you?

You can shop the Emma All-Seasons Duvet, $179.25 (usually $239) here.

This is just a small taste of Emma’s up to 55% off Click Frenzy sale. You can check out everything that’s on offer here.

More From Lifehacker Australia

About the Author

Bree Grant

Bree (aka @_breegrant) has been playing with beauty products since she was tall enough to reach her mothers makeup bag. She lives for testing out products before they hit shelves and has been known to put her body on the line for a sex toy review or two. (Someones gotta do it?!) When she’s not busy being the E-Commerce Editor at PEDESTRIAN.TV, and the Australian versions of VICE, Refinery29, Business Insider, Gizmodo, Lifehacker and Kotaku, she’s usually at the beach attempting to live out her Blue Crush dreams, shell necklace included.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.