Everything Football Fans Need to Know About the New Matildas Docuseries

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Disney+ has announced that it is launching a brand new sports docuseries that centres on Aussie football stars, the Matildas, and on International Women’s Day, no less.

Matildas: The World at Our Feet is set to hit the Aussie streaming service in April 2023, so here’s everything you need to know about the docuseries while we wait.

What is Matildas: The World at Our Feet about?

The six-episode series documents the journey of Australia’s women’s football team, the Matildas, and showcases the challenges these athletes face.

The synopsis reads as follows:

Matildas: The World at Our Feet is an inspirational and intimate behind-the-scenes story of the CommBank Matildas – Australia’s women’s national football team. Following the stories of players including global superstar Sam Kerr, Ellie Carpenter, Mary Fowler and more, the Matildas reveal the sacrifices they’ve made and struggles they’ve endured as they strive to become the best in the world’s most popular sport. Despite all their hardships, one goal follows them throughout – to leave a lasting legacy that empowers and inspires future generations to pursue their dreams. Across six episodes, join the players on and off the field as they work towards their biggest challenge yet – the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 on home soil.

Speaking about the new production, Sam Kerr, Captain of the Matildas said in a statement:

“It’s been an incredible experience sharing our journeys with Disney+, both on the field and off, and I can’t wait for the world to see our true love, dedication and passion for the game and our country.”

Can I see a trailer?

Not just yet, we’re afraid. Disney+ released its first look at Matildas: The World at Our Feet but it’s only a peek at the backs of some of your favourite players’ jerseys – along with a streaming date announcement.

When can we watch Matildas: The World at Our Feet?

The new Aussie series is slated to hit tellies on April 26, 2023. You’ll be able to find it on Disney+, of course.

And, of course, if you want to read more about the other project the Matildas are working on right now (that being, the Women’s FIFA World Cup), you can read all about that here next.