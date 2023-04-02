Here’s the Easter Long Weekend Weather Forecast for Every Australian Capital City

This year, the Easter long weekend takes place from April 7 until April 10. It’s the first significant break in the year, meaning it’s a pretty good time to book some holidays. Before you go ahead and plan your weekend away though, you might want to consider what the weather is doing around Easter. We’ve consulted the long-range weather forecast to help you out.

Australian capital city weather forecasts

Here are the individual forecasts for Easter in each capital city in Australia, which we’ve gathered via the Bureau of Meteorology and Accuweather.

Sydney

Good Friday

Temperature: 28-17°C

Weather: Mostly sunny

Chance of rain: 20%

Easter Saturday

Temperature: 28-17°C

Weather: Sunny

Chance of rain: 10%

Easter Sunday

Temperature: 23-16°C

Weather: Partly cloudy

Chance of rain: 20%

Easter Monday

Temperature: 17-8°C

Weather: Sunny

Chance of rain: 2%

Melbourne

Good Friday

Temperature: 24-16°C

Weather: Partly cloudy, possible shower

Chance of rain: 40%

Easter Saturday

Temperature: 19-14°C

Weather: Cloudy, possible shower

Chance of rain: 60%

Easter Sunday

Temperature: 15-11°C

Weather: Cloudy, rain likely

Chance of rain: 60%

Easter Monday

Temperature: 17-6°C

Weather: Cloudy

Chance of rain: 3%

Brisbane

Good Friday

Temperature: 30-19°C

Weather: Mostly sunny

Chance of rain: 20%

Easter Saturday

Temperature: 32-20°C

Weather: Partly cloudy

Chance of rain: 30%

Easter Sunday

Temperature: 31-20°C

Weather: Showers

Chance of rain: 60%

Easter Monday

Temperature: 30-13°C

Weather: Mostly sunny

Chance of rain: 1%

Canberra

Good Friday

Temperature: 22-11°C

Weather: Rain

Chance of rain: 50%

Easter Saturday

Temperature: 20-11°C

Weather: Partly cloudy

Chance of rain: 30%

Easter Sunday

Temperature: 14-7°C

Weather: Cloudy, possible showers

Chance of rain: 40%

Easter Monday

Temperature: 11-1°C

Weather: Mostly sunny

Chance of rain: 2%

Darwin

Good Friday

Temperature: 33-26°C

Weather: Cloudy, possible thunderstorm

Chance of rain: 40%

Easter Saturday

Temperature: 33-26°C

Weather: Showers, possible thunderstorm

Chance of rain: 80%

Easter Sunday

Temperature: 33-25°C

Weather: Partly cloudy, high chance of showers

Chance of rain: 70%

Easter Monday

Temperature: 33-27°C

Weather: Cloudy, showers likely

Chance of rain: 80%

Adelaide

Good Friday

Temperature: 22-15°C

Weather: Showers

Chance of rain: 70%

Easter Saturday

Temperature: 18-13°C

Weather: Rain

Chance of rain: 80%

Easter Sunday

Temperature: 19-12°C

Weather: Rain

Chance of rain: 70%

Easter Monday

Temperature: 19-14°C

Weather: Cloudy

Chance of rain: 25%

Perth

Good Friday

Temperature: 23-13°C

Weather: Cloudy, possible showers

Chance of rain: 40%

Easter Saturday

Temperature: 24-11°C

Weather: Sunny

Chance of rain: 10%

Easter Sunday

Temperature: 25-12°C

Weather: Sunny

Chance of rain: 5%

Easter Monday

Temperature: 23-15°C

Weather: Sunny

Chance of rain: 1%

Hobart

Good Friday

Temperature: 22-14°C

Weather: Rain

Chance of rain: 80%

Easter Saturday

Temperature: 19-13°C

Weather: Rain

Chance of rain: 80%

Easter Sunday

Temperature: 15-9°C

Weather: Rain

Chance of rain: 80%

Easter Monday

Temperature: 15-5°C

Weather: Mostly sunny

Chance of rain: 3%

Obviously, the exact weather conditions are likely to change between now and Easter but we’ll keep this post updated with the latest forecast.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.