Here’s the Easter Long Weekend Weather Forecast for Every Australian Capital City

This year, the Easter long weekend takes place from April 7 until April 10. It’s the first significant break in the year, meaning it’s a pretty good time to book some holidays. Before you go ahead and plan your weekend away though, you might want to consider what the weather is doing around Easter. We’ve consulted the long-range weather forecast to help you out.
Australian capital city weather forecasts
Here are the individual forecasts for Easter in each capital city in Australia, which we’ve gathered via the Bureau of Meteorology and Accuweather.
Sydney
Good Friday
- Temperature: 28-17°C
- Weather: Mostly sunny
- Chance of rain: 20%
Easter Saturday
- Temperature: 28-17°C
- Weather: Sunny
- Chance of rain: 10%
Easter Sunday
- Temperature: 23-16°C
- Weather: Partly cloudy
- Chance of rain: 20%
Easter Monday
- Temperature: 17-8°C
- Weather: Sunny
- Chance of rain: 2%
Melbourne
Good Friday
- Temperature: 24-16°C
- Weather: Partly cloudy, possible shower
- Chance of rain: 40%
Easter Saturday
- Temperature: 19-14°C
- Weather: Cloudy, possible shower
- Chance of rain: 60%
Easter Sunday
- Temperature: 15-11°C
- Weather: Cloudy, rain likely
- Chance of rain: 60%
Easter Monday
- Temperature: 17-6°C
- Weather: Cloudy
- Chance of rain: 3%
Brisbane
Good Friday
- Temperature: 30-19°C
- Weather: Mostly sunny
- Chance of rain: 20%
Easter Saturday
- Temperature: 32-20°C
- Weather: Partly cloudy
- Chance of rain: 30%
Easter Sunday
- Temperature: 31-20°C
- Weather: Showers
- Chance of rain: 60%
Easter Monday
- Temperature: 30-13°C
- Weather: Mostly sunny
- Chance of rain: 1%
Canberra
Good Friday
- Temperature: 22-11°C
- Weather: Rain
- Chance of rain: 50%
Easter Saturday
- Temperature: 20-11°C
- Weather: Partly cloudy
- Chance of rain: 30%
Easter Sunday
- Temperature: 14-7°C
- Weather: Cloudy, possible showers
- Chance of rain: 40%
Easter Monday
- Temperature: 11-1°C
- Weather: Mostly sunny
- Chance of rain: 2%
Darwin
Good Friday
- Temperature: 33-26°C
- Weather: Cloudy, possible thunderstorm
- Chance of rain: 40%
Easter Saturday
- Temperature: 33-26°C
- Weather: Showers, possible thunderstorm
- Chance of rain: 80%
Easter Sunday
- Temperature: 33-25°C
- Weather: Partly cloudy, high chance of showers
- Chance of rain: 70%
Easter Monday
- Temperature: 33-27°C
- Weather: Cloudy, showers likely
- Chance of rain: 80%
Adelaide
Good Friday
- Temperature: 22-15°C
- Weather: Showers
- Chance of rain: 70%
Easter Saturday
- Temperature: 18-13°C
- Weather: Rain
- Chance of rain: 80%
Easter Sunday
- Temperature: 19-12°C
- Weather: Rain
- Chance of rain: 70%
Easter Monday
- Temperature: 19-14°C
- Weather: Cloudy
- Chance of rain: 25%
Perth
Good Friday
- Temperature: 23-13°C
- Weather: Cloudy, possible showers
- Chance of rain: 40%
Easter Saturday
- Temperature: 24-11°C
- Weather: Sunny
- Chance of rain: 10%
Easter Sunday
- Temperature: 25-12°C
- Weather: Sunny
- Chance of rain: 5%
Easter Monday
- Temperature: 23-15°C
- Weather: Sunny
- Chance of rain: 1%
Hobart
Good Friday
- Temperature: 22-14°C
- Weather: Rain
- Chance of rain: 80%
Easter Saturday
- Temperature: 19-13°C
- Weather: Rain
- Chance of rain: 80%
Easter Sunday
- Temperature: 15-9°C
- Weather: Rain
- Chance of rain: 80%
Easter Monday
- Temperature: 15-5°C
- Weather: Mostly sunny
- Chance of rain: 3%
Obviously, the exact weather conditions are likely to change between now and Easter but we’ll keep this post updated with the latest forecast.
This article has been updated since its original publish date.