Here’s the Easter Long Weekend Weather Forecast for Every Australian Capital City

2
Lauren Rouse

Lauren Rouse

Published 2 hours ago: April 3, 2023 at 9:25 am -
Filed to:easter
easter weekendweatherweather forecasts
Image: iStock

This year, the Easter long weekend takes place from April 7 until April 10. It’s the first significant break in the year, meaning it’s a pretty good time to book some holidays. Before you go ahead and plan your weekend away though, you might want to consider what the weather is doing around Easter. We’ve consulted the long-range weather forecast to help you out.

Australian capital city weather forecasts

easter weather forecast

Here are the individual forecasts for Easter in each capital city in Australia, which we’ve gathered via the Bureau of Meteorology and Accuweather.

Sydney

Good Friday

  • Temperature: 28-17°C
  • Weather: Mostly sunny
  • Chance of rain: 20%

Easter Saturday

  • Temperature: 28-17°C
  • Weather: Sunny
  • Chance of rain: 10%

Easter Sunday

  • Temperature: 23-16°C
  • Weather: Partly cloudy
  • Chance of rain: 20%

Easter Monday

  • Temperature: 17-8°C
  • Weather: Sunny
  • Chance of rain: 2%

Melbourne

Good Friday

  • Temperature: 24-16°C
  • Weather: Partly cloudy, possible shower
  • Chance of rain: 40%

Easter Saturday

  • Temperature: 19-14°C
  • Weather: Cloudy, possible shower
  • Chance of rain: 60%

Easter Sunday

  • Temperature: 15-11°C
  • Weather: Cloudy, rain likely
  • Chance of rain: 60%

Easter Monday

  • Temperature: 17-6°C
  • Weather: Cloudy
  • Chance of rain: 3%

Brisbane

Good Friday

  • Temperature: 30-19°C
  • Weather: Mostly sunny
  • Chance of rain: 20%

Easter Saturday

  • Temperature: 32-20°C
  • Weather: Partly cloudy
  • Chance of rain: 30%

Easter Sunday

  • Temperature: 31-20°C
  • Weather: Showers
  • Chance of rain: 60%

Easter Monday

  • Temperature: 30-13°C
  • Weather: Mostly sunny
  • Chance of rain: 1%

Canberra

Good Friday

  • Temperature: 22-11°C
  • Weather: Rain
  • Chance of rain: 50%

Easter Saturday

  • Temperature: 20-11°C
  • Weather: Partly cloudy
  • Chance of rain: 30%

Easter Sunday

  • Temperature: 14-7°C
  • Weather: Cloudy, possible showers
  • Chance of rain: 40%

Easter Monday

  • Temperature: 11-1°C
  • Weather: Mostly sunny
  • Chance of rain: 2%
easter weather forecast 2023
Image: iStock

Darwin

Good Friday

  • Temperature: 33-26°C
  • Weather: Cloudy, possible thunderstorm
  • Chance of rain: 40%

Easter Saturday

  • Temperature: 33-26°C
  • Weather: Showers, possible thunderstorm
  • Chance of rain: 80%

Easter Sunday

  • Temperature: 33-25°C
  • Weather: Partly cloudy, high chance of showers
  • Chance of rain: 70%

Easter Monday

  • Temperature: 33-27°C
  • Weather: Cloudy, showers likely
  • Chance of rain: 80%

Adelaide

Good Friday

  • Temperature: 22-15°C
  • Weather: Showers
  • Chance of rain: 70%

Easter Saturday

  • Temperature: 18-13°C
  • Weather: Rain
  • Chance of rain: 80%

Easter Sunday

  • Temperature: 19-12°C
  • Weather: Rain
  • Chance of rain: 70%

Easter Monday

  • Temperature: 19-14°C
  • Weather: Cloudy
  • Chance of rain: 25%

Perth

Good Friday

  • Temperature: 23-13°C
  • Weather: Cloudy, possible showers
  • Chance of rain: 40%

Easter Saturday

  • Temperature: 24-11°C
  • Weather: Sunny
  • Chance of rain: 10%

Easter Sunday

  • Temperature: 25-12°C
  • Weather: Sunny
  • Chance of rain: 5%

Easter Monday

  • Temperature: 23-15°C
  • Weather: Sunny
  • Chance of rain: 1%

Hobart

Good Friday

  • Temperature: 22-14°C
  • Weather: Rain
  • Chance of rain: 80%

Easter Saturday

  • Temperature: 19-13°C
  • Weather: Rain
  • Chance of rain: 80%

Easter Sunday

  • Temperature: 15-9°C
  • Weather: Rain
  • Chance of rain: 80%

Easter Monday

  • Temperature: 15-5°C
  • Weather: Mostly sunny
  • Chance of rain: 3%

Obviously, the exact weather conditions are likely to change between now and Easter but we’ll keep this post updated with the latest forecast.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.

