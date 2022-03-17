The Best Australian Holiday Destinations for Your Easter Break

Well, summer this year has been a bit of a mixed bag, hasn’t it? Between La Niña messing with the weather, flooding across Australia’s east coast and the emergence of yet another COVID-19 strain, there’s been a lot on everyones plates. With all that considered, it’s probably about time for some R&R for a few of you. If you’re thinking an Aussie holiday over the Easter break is on the cards, allow us to assist.

We’ve pulled together a list of simply stunning locations around Australia that are perfect for your Easter holiday. There are a few public holidays on the way, after all.

So, put in that annual leave and start perfecting your margarita recipes because you deserve a stellar vacay. Here’s a list of Aussie-wide holiday destinations perfect for the Easter break (or any break, really).

South Australian holiday destinations

Kangaroo Island:

Hit hard by the 2020 bushfires, Kangaroo Island is well on its way back to becoming the site many Aussies know and love. Support a bushfire-affected destination by paying it a visit and seeing just how incredible its regeneration journey has been first-hand.

But more than that, Kangaroo Island is easily one of Australia’s most impressive sites in terms of natural scenery and wildlife.

Yorke Peninsula:

Take a three-day road trip exploring the 700 kilometres of coastline that makes the Yorke Peninsula so iconic to South Australia. From bush walks and camping sites to lazy days on the water, the region is perfect for a warm-weather escape. SA Tourism recommends you stop in at Butler’s Beach, Hillocks Point and Marion Bay on your way.

Take a tour through wine region:

For people who like something a little more organised, Intrepid Travel has a 6 day Cycle South Australia’s Wine Regions tour, departing April 16, 2022.

The travel company describes the tour as follows:

Wind your way through South Australia’s renowned wine country on this six day tour. On this trip, travellers will cycle through stunning and diverse scenery, experience the icons of Australian food and wine, and kick back in cosmopolitan Adelaide, one of the nine Great Wine Capitals of the World. Highlights include visits to the likes of Penfolds, Maggie Beers and Seppeltsfield and cycling on traffic-free trails along the Clare Valley’s Riesling Rail Trail, the Barossa Trail, and the Coast to Vines Shiraz Rail Trail in McLaren Vale.

Queensland holiday destinations

Palm Cove:

The sweet little beachside destination of Palm Cove sits about 30 minutes outside of Cairns in Tropical North Queensland and offers a relaxing location for casual walks, kayaking and fresh seafood.

Lizard Island is a National Park:

If you’re after a little bit of luxury, Lizard Island is home to the northern-most resort on the Great Barrier Reef.

It’s described on the TNQ website as “Blue skies and bluer seas smack bang in the middle of nowhere; white sand, swaying palms and a drink in your hand…” Paradise, in a nutshell.

NSW holiday destinations

Jervis Bay:

Popular for its striking beaches that have some of the whitest sand in the world (though it is important to check the conditions in NSW before hopping in for a swim right now), Jervis Bay is a must-see. But what makes this area particularly remarkable is the chance to spot bioluminescence light up the water. You may not catch this incredible sight over Easter (it’s more common in Spring and Summer) but the destination is well worth a visit, regardless.

If you’re looking for a place to stay near Jervis Bay, The Botanist Gin has opened a deluxe tent at Paperbark Camp in Woollamia which is available to book from Mid March to the end of April. A stay here will include a full breakfast, a three-course dinner and the use of facilities such as bikes and canoes.

Northern Territory holiday destinations

Kakadu National Park:

NT Tourism suggests heading to Kakadu National Park from Darwin and taking a chopper ride over the area to see sites like the Jim Jim and Twin Falls from above. Always be sure to take a peek at any park closures before booking, however!

If the weather allows, Gunlom Plunge Pool is a must-see, also.

Litchfield National Park:

Home to some of the Northern Territory’s most impressive waterfalls (there are a bunch), Litchfield National Park is a beautiful spot for a scenic walk.

Those of you seeking an organised approach to seeing the NT, there is also a 4 day Kakadu, Katherine & Litchfield Adventure tour with Intrepid Travel departing April 16, 2022.

Journey into the Northern Territory’s rugged Top End on this sweet four-day tour. On this trip, travellers will learn about the ancient culture and traditions of The First Peoples of Australia during a cultural experience in Litchfield National Park and visit The Mary River Wetlands and get up close and personal with saltwater crocodiles. Highlights including discovering the wonders of Kakadu, seeing ancient traditional rock art and take an optional flight over astounding landscapes

Western Australia holiday destinations

Dunsborough:

This spot on the way to Margaret River is an impressive destination in its own right. Dunsborough offers clear waters and restaurants you’ll want to write home about, while also giving you a location that makes winery hopping a dream.

Stop in at the Cape Naturaliste Lighthouse, do a little whale watching (granted the timing is right) and emerge yourself in Aboriginal culture with one of the local tours. Perth Is OK recommends Koomal Dreaming.

This Airbnb property Beach Tonic sits across from Geographe Bay in the region and offers a luxe stay while you’re taking in the coastal beauty.

Esperance:

Tourism Australia suggests taking a road trip from Perth to Esperance “for a bit of everything”. Islands, beaches and “sunbathing kangaroos” line the coastline here.

While here, be sure to spend some time at Lucky Bay where you’ll find some of Australia’s whitest sand – and a whole heap of kangas.

Victoria holiday destinations

Gippsland:

Whether you’re stopping in as a part of a longer drive across the Great Alpine Road (all 339km of it) or not, Gippsland is a solid choice for Aussies after a break.

Cape Paterson is one of the seaside towns in the region, perfect for surfers, fishing-fans and divers alike. Airbnb has shared The Bungalow as a recommended stay while visiting. This retreat, found within an Ecovillage is a short walk from the local community gardens and Cape Tavern. Sounds as idyllic as they come, no?

Mount Buffalo National Park:

Stop in at Lake Catani; keep a keen eye for Australian wildlife and take in the majesty of the National Park’s cliff faces and waterfalls. Mount Buffalo National Park is also home to Ladies Bath Falls; a serene site popular amongst hikers.

ACT holiday destinations

Kosciuzko National Park:

Tourism Australia writes that “The Australian Capital Territory (ACT) might be small, but it still offers up incredible waterhole and waterfall experiences”. Make a trip to the northern tip of Kosciuszko National Park, just over three hours from Canberra where you can “cross gentle rivers, explore hidden caves and wind past waterholes and waterfalls within the woodland”.

Tasmania holiday destinations

Cradle Mountain National Park:

Tourism Australia suggests taking a few days to explore Tasmania’s unique wildlife and environment through its many national parks. The 5 Day Tasmanian Wildlife and Wilderness Encounter, hosted by Premier Travel Tasmania is a nice guided option that will set you back $2,899 to visit World Heritage Listed Cradle Mountain, Central Highlands, Maria Island and Mt Field National Park.

Falmouth:

Saunter over to the east coast of Tassie where you’ll be able to take in the beauty of the Tasman Sea. Head to one of the local beaches, or take a drive along the coast and explore the area by car.

Airbnb suggests making the Whale Song ~ Oceanfront Escape property your base during a visit to Falmouth. The coastal home has been designed as “a sanctuary of peace and calm”.

Hobart and Southern Tasmania:

If you’d like to wrap your Tasmania experience in a few days, you can check out Intrepid Travel 4 day Hobart & Southern Tasmania Explorer, departing April 15, 2022.

The tour is described as follows:

Take a journey from the heart of Hobart to the tip of the Tasman Peninsula on a four-day adventure. On this trip, travellers will experience the best of Southern Tasmania, explore local life in historic Hobart browsing through markets and speaking with producers about locally sourced goods, and visit a fourth-generation family-run orchard to learn about the history of apple farming in Tasmania and try locally produced cider. Highlights include discovering the picturesque Tasman Peninsula, including theTasman Arch and Devil’s Kitchen, the secluded Crescent Bay and the tragically historic Port Arthur.

Got any other Australian holiday destinations worth visiting over the upcoming holiday break? Let us know in the comments below.

This article on Easter holidays has been updated since its original publish date.