A List of Mobile Providers to Consider That Aren’t Tangerine

With Tangerine falling afoul of a data breach last month, those currently signed up with this particular provider might be looking to change it up now. I’d say it’s nothing personal, but with the account details of up to 232,000 current (and previous) Tangerine customers getting leaked, it can feel that way.

Before we dig into the alternatives to Tangerine, it’s worth setting the table with a quick round-up of the provider’s existing mobile plans.

Let’s start with the cheapest item on the menu. Tangerine’s 12GB Mobile SIM is pretty good value, but it’s not the only game in town. Take a look at the widget below for a shortlist of the cheapest mobile plans with at least 12GB of data.

The obvious standout here is the TPG 12GB mobile plan. As far as budget-friendly postpaid plans go, this one is hard to beat. Given the name, it’s little surprise that this mobile plan comes with 12GB of data each month. On top of that, it includes unlimited national calls and texts with coverage powered by the Vodafone 4G network. TPG will even throw in international calls to 35 destinations for an extra $5 per month.

Those inclusions usually add up to a monthly bill of $20 per month. However, TPG will cut that asking price in half for the first six months if you’re a new customer. Since this is a no-contract plan, you’re free to shop around for a better deal or stick it out once the honeymoon period is over.

It’s much the same story with Tangerine’s 25GB Mobile SIM. Check out the widget below and you’ll see a familiar name at the top of the list.

That’s right. TPG has taken the top spot a second time.

If you’re a new customer and you sign up for the thrifty telco’s 25GB Mobile Plan, you’ll pay half the usual rate for the first six months. This prepaid plan comes with unlimited standard calls and texts, plus 25GB of data per month and 4G wherever you get Vodafone coverage.

The next Tangerine plan on the list is the first to offer 5G coverage. That inclusion changes the dynamic seen above, but the winner probably isn’t who you’d expect.

Optus’ Flex Plus plan is currently on sale for $12 rather than the usual $35. What’s more, short-term savings aren’t the only sweetener here. Sign up for this plan using the widget above before April 9, 2024, and you’ll also get an extra 20GB on your first recharge.

The data allowance for this one drops to 40GB for the next two recharges and then 20GB per month for each month after that. Still, as far as $12 mobile plans with 5G go, it’s hard to beat regardless of whether you’re after an alternative to Tangerine’s 32GB plan or its 50GB one.

Optus’ prepaid offering is also a great alternative to Tangerine’s 80GB Mobile SIM. That said, it’s not the only one.

Moose Mobile’s 28.80 SIM Only plan is a standout here. This mobile plan comes with 100GB of monthly data, unlimited calls and texts, and comes in at $28.80 for the first twelve months. After that, the price rises to $36.80. Still, it’s pretty decent value and you do have a shot at winning a $1,000 gift card if you sign up before May 1, 2024.

Moose is also our pick for those on Tangerine 150GB Mobile SIM. This plan comes with 200GB of monthly data, unlimited calls and texts and 5G coverage powered by the Optus network.

It ordinarily costs $54.80 per month but you’ll pay just $44.80 a month instead for the first year if you’re a new customer. Check out the widget below for a sense of how it rates when it comes to the cheapest mobile plans with 150GB of data and 5G.

Fergus Halliday is a journalist at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.

Lead Image Credit: Fox