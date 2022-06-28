5 Heated Throw Blankets to Snuggle up Under This Winter

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’ve found yourself shivering your way through this more Arctic-than-usual winter, you’re not alone. Between the sudden temperature drop and the realisation that it’s only mid-June (meaning we still have to endure at least two more months of this winter business), it might just be time to invest in a heated throw blanket.

If you haven’t heard of them, heated throw blankets are basically like an electric blanket, only you can burrito yourself up in it. They usually have a variety of different temperature settings and are made from a range of different fabrics, so you can find one that’s soft and as aesthetically pleasing as it is toasty.

I know what you’re thinking, I bet it’s going to cost you a small fortune to purchase one of these plush bad boys. Good news: They’re actually really affordable, with most of them ranging from $60 for a basic fleece throw to $130 for a bougie faux fur one. If you thought hoodie blankets were good, wait until you snuggle up in one of these.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of the best-selling heated throw blankets that you can have delivered to your door before it really gets cold.

READ MORE These Weighted Blankets Are on Sale Today If You Need a Hug

This super soft and extra fluffy Dreamaker heated throw blanket is perfect for winter. Ideal for binge-watching TV, warming you up while WFH, or just relishing in some well-deserved downtime, this throw features nine easy-to-use heat settings and has a one to nine-hour running time.

With your safety in mind, the throw comes with double overheat protection, an automatic off-timer (so you can avoid those costly heating bills), and the option to change temperatures to suit your needs. It also comes in a bunch of different colours, so you can pick one that goes with your decor.

Where to buy: eBay ($49.95), Amazon ($53.95)

Snuggle up in the Giselle heated throw rug while you binge-watch the new episodes of Stranger Things. Made from a lightweight and super-soft coral fleece, this electric throw rug is just the thing to help you cut down on those costly heating bills without freezing your arse off. Perfect for both indoor and outdoor use, it has nine temperature settings, a nine-hour timer, overheating protection, a detachable controller and comes in seven different colours. It is also machine washable, which is a huge win!

Where to buy: eBay ($56.95), Amazon ($54.10)

Stay warm and comfortable in this bougie faux fur heated throw blanket. It features nine different heat settings, a user-friendly controller, a one to nine-hour auto-off function and easy to read electronic display. It comes in four different colours, pink, green, grey and black.

Where to buy: eBay ($79.95), Amazon ($74.95)

Stay toasty and warm with this plush faux fur throw blanket. Fully reversible with snuggly faux fur on one side and soft fleece on the other, it comes with nine heat settings, one to nine-hours safety auto-off function and a user-friendly controller.

Where to buy: eBay ($99.95)

If you’re sick of the sting that your cold leather couch gives you in winter every damn time you plop onto it, this heated blanket is the solution to your Arctic woes. With 10 temperature levels, overheat protection, a detachable controller with LED display and removable cables to make it machine washable, this baby will keep you safe, just as much as it will keep you warm. The only downside in comparison to the other options is that this throw only comes in three different colourways. In saying that, the colourways are ocean, cream and black, which go with a bunch of different aesthetics.

Where to buy: eBay ($54.80)