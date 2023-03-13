Pringles’ New Flavours Are the Perfect Pairing

I’ll admit I’ve had beef with Pringles ever since they shrunk the size of the cans, but perhaps the announcement of two new flavours is enough to win me and many other scorned Aussies over. Particularly when these new Pringles flavours happen to be pizza and garlic bread.

On offer, we have Pringles Meat Lovers Pizza flavour which is described as “bursting with rich meaty flavour” and as evoking “all the senses of a classic meat lover’s pizza”. The real question is how will these Pringles compare with the ultimate Australian pizza snack, that being Pizza Shapes?

For the garlic bread lovers out there, you’ll be excited to learn about Pringles’ new Cheesy Garlic Bread flavour which combines tangy garlic and cheese. Let me tell you, those Smith’s chips have some competition.

Eat the two new Pringles flavours together and you’ve got a full-blown meal! These new flavours are limited edition, meaning you’ll want to snap them up and snack on them as soon as possible.

“We’ve spent a lot of time crafting and curating our new flavours. Meat Lovers Pizza and Cheesy Garlic are easily two of our overloaded and most exciting flavours to date and we can’t wait for people at home to taste test for themselves.” Dan Bitti, Head of Pringles & Salty Snacks, said of the announcement.

A can of either of the new Pringles will set you back $5 and are available in supermarkets like Woolworths and Coles as well as major independent retailers nationwide.

While it’s all good news so far, I do believe these flavours will be served in the same undersized cans as the rest of the range, so you will be forced to get your hand stuck in a cardboard tube for the sake of your snacks. Good luck to us all.