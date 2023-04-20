Here’s the Anzac Day Weather Forecast for Every Australian Capital City

Now that Easter is done, the next public holiday we have to look forward to is only a few days away: ANZAC Day. This year the commemorative day earns us a public holiday on Tuesday, April 25. With many people likely heading out early to attend Dawn services, or maybe taking a four-day weekend away, we’ve broken down the ANZAC Day weather forecast for 2023 to help you plan for your activities.

Australian capital city weather forecasts for ANZAC Day 2023

Here are the individual ANZAC Day weather forecasts for each capital city in Australia, which we’ve gathered via the Bureau of Meteorology.

Sydney forecast

Temperature: 23 – 16°C

Weather: Partly cloudy, chance of showers

Chance of rain: 60%

Melbourne forecast

Temperature: 24 – 14°C

Weather: Mostly sunny

Chance of rain: 5%

Brisbane forecast

Temperature: 26 – 18°C

Weather: Showers

Chance of rain: 80%

Canberra forecast

Temperature: 20 – 7°C

Weather: Partly cloudy

Chance of rain: 10%

Hobart forecast

Temperature: 22 – 9°C

Weather: Partly cloudy

Chance of rain: 0%

Adelaide forecast

Temperature: 28 – 18°C

Weather: Mostly sunny

Chance of rain: 10%

Darwin forecast

Temperature: 34 – 25°C

Weather: Partly cloudy, chance of showers

Chance of rain: 50%

Perth forecast

Temperature: 19 – 9°C

Weather: Partly cloudy

Chance of rain: 30%

The winter chill is definitely setting in across the country, but luckily, it looks like most of the Australian capitals – with the exception of Sydney and Brisbane – are expected to have a rain-free day. Although, bear in mind this is the weather and could change in the lead-up to ANZAC Day.

A reminder, of course, that if you have the opportunity to take Monday the 24th as a day of annual leave, you can get yourself a nice four-day weekend by pairing it with the public holiday next week.

Additionally, remember that many shops and services will be closed for ANZAC Day, so plan accordingly.