ANZAC Day 2023: Everything You Need to Know, From Dawn Services to Trading Hours

Anzac Day for 2023 is set for Monday, April 25. This means the national day of remembrance in Australia and New Zealand will be recognised as a public holiday across Australia this year. (That is not always the case.)

With that considered, you should expect some changes to trading hours and public events on this national date. We thought we’d help out by listing out what events will be running, and what you should expect to be open on Anzac Day in 2023.

Let’s dive in, shall we?

Where can I find an Anzac Day service?

ACT

In 2023, the ACT has the below scheduled for the ANZAC Day public holiday.

Below is via the ACT RSL website.

4.30 am: Representatives of the armed forces will read excerpts from letters and diaries of Australians who have experienced war first-hand.

5:30 am: The Dawn Service is an informal standing ceremony and includes the laying of wreaths on behalf of Australia and New Zealand, symbolising the unity of ANZAC.

9:30 am: The ACT Branch of the RSL will conduct the veteran’s march through the western grounds of the Memorial. Following the march, the Anzac Day address to the nation will conclude the morning’s commemorations. Scroll down for RSL Veterans’ March event details.

4:45 pm: The Anzac Day Last Post Ceremony will be held that evening in the Commemorative Area and ticket bookings are required. This ceremony will include the official wreath-laying by veteran association members and representatives.

Find more details here.

NSW

Sydney’s official Anzac Day Dawn Service is set to run as per usual this year. The Dawn Service will be held at the Cenotaph in Martin Place Sydney on April 25 from 4:20 am.

This will be followed by:

9.00 am: Sydney CBD March, along Elizabeth Street

12.30 pm: Commemoration Service, Anzac Memorial, Hyde Park

5.00 pm: Sunset Service, The Cenotaph, Martin Place

Find more details here.

VIC

Per the RSL Victoria website, Melbourne locals can expect the following events to run on ANZAC Day 2023.

5.30a m: The traditional Dawn Service will be held at the Shrine of Remembrance

9:00 am: The ANZAC Day March will commence

The Commemoration Service will be held at the conclusion of the ANZAC Day march

Find more details here.

QLD

Queensland will hold a 2023 ANZAC Day Dawn Service at the Shrine of Remembrance in Brisbane from 3:30 am. This will be followed by an ANZAC Day march at 9:45 am on Adelaide street, Brisbane.

Find more details here.

SA

In Adelaide, the Anzac Day Dawn Service at the National War Memorial will begin at 6:00 am in 2023.

This service will be followed by the Adelaide ANZAC Day March, which is set to commence at 9:30 am from the corner of North Terrace & Gawler Place.

Find more details here.

NT

Moving across to the Northern Territory, Darwin has the following events planned for ANZAC Day 2023.

6.00 am: Dawn service at the Darwin Cenotaph, the Esplanade

9.00 am: Anzac Day march, Knuckey Street

Find more details here.

TAS

Hobart has announced that in 2023, the following ANZAC Day events will be running.

6:00 am: Dawn Service, Hobart Cenotaph, Queens Domain

11:00 am: Main Parade, Elizabeth Street, Hobart

11:45 am: Main Service, Cenotaph, Queens Domain

Find more details here.

WA

Perth has shared its line-up for ANZAC Day 2023, with a list of events open to the public.

5:50 am: Dawn Service at State War Memorial

7:00 am: Gunfire Breakfast at Government House Gardens

9:00 am: ANZAC Day March at St George’s Terrace

5:00 pm: All-Inclusive Sunset Service at Kings Park

Find more details here.

Trading hours for the public holiday

Supermarket trading hours

Supermarkets across Australia will see different trading hours over the Anzac Day period, with hours varying according to state and location. Generally, supermarkets like Coles and Woolworths are closed until 1:00 pm on Anzac Day.

All in all, your best bet is to check with your local Coles or Woolies to make sure; some stores may be closed for the entire day.

Australia Post

Australia Post is generally closed on public holidays, including Anzac Day.

Banking

Much like Australia Post, banks around Australia tend to close shop for the full day. Here are CommBank’s public holiday trading hours as an example.

General Anzac Day trading hours

The general rule when it comes to Anzac Day is that trading hours are not permitted to begin before 1:00 pm. There are some exceptions, and certain states may approach this a little differently, but if you’re unsure, keep that time in mind as a guide.

These restrictions usually do not impact restaurants, cafes, chemists, and petrol stations – again, the rules vary slightly depending on where you’re based – but it’s always a good idea to check before making plans.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.