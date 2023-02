23 TV Shows to Add to Your List in 2023

After 2022 has been such a good year for TV shows, can 2023 possibly top it? The signs are looking good with a bunch of new and highly anticipated returning series coming our way.

Here are some of the 2023 TV shows you should look out for this year.

What new shows are coming out in 2023?

You – Season 4

Penn Badgley’s charming serial killer is back for another season as Netflix continues its adaptation of Caroline Kepnes’ You book series.

The fourth season sees Joe start afresh in a new city after getting away with murder once again. We can go ahead and assume the saying ‘new city new me’ probably doesn’t apply in this case.

The latest season is split into two parts, one of which you can stream now, with the second releasing in March.

Release date: March 10 (Part 2)

Where to watch in Australia: Netflix

Carnival Row – Season 2

Carnival Row brings a unique crime thriller angle to the fantasy genre as inspector Rycroft Philostrate (Orlando Bloom) investigates a series of murders in a world where humans and creatures live together. The second and last season promises impossible dilemmas and soul-defining tests for each of the characters.

Release date: February 17

Where to watch in Australia: Prime Video

The Mandalorian Season 3

It’s been a long break between adventures for our friend Mando, who was last seen reuniting with his young ward Grogu in The Book of Boba Fett.

The third season of The Mandalorian will see Mando and Grogu on another galaxy-hopping adventure that takes them back to Mandalore and in conflict with those who want the darksaber.

Release date: March 1, 2023

Where to watch in Australia: Disney+

Sex/Life – Season 2

Sex/Life follows a love triangle between a woman, her husband and her past flame who suddenly re-enters her life. In season 2, Billie navigates new challenges and “fresh desires” as she lusts after the life she wants. Sounds like it will be another spicy season.

Release date: March 2

Where to watch in Australia: Netflix

Daisy Jones & The Six

In an adaptation of a book that rose to viral acclaim, Prime Video’s Daisy Jones & The Six is a musical-drama series telling the rise and fall of a fictional rock band in the 70s.

Release date: March 3

Where to watch in Australia: Prime Video

Ted Lasso – Season 3

It’s been a tough year without our favourite beacon of optimism, Ted Lasso, but hopefully, that will all change in 2023.

A third (and possibly final) season of Apple TV+’s hit comedy is on the way and not a moment too soon. We’re all dying to know what happens next between Coach Lasso and his protege Nate, as well as whether AFC Richmond can come out on top in the championship.

Release date: March 15

Where to watch in Australia: Apple TV+

Shadow and Bone – Season 2

The adaptation of Leigh Bardugo’s YA fantasy series continues in Netflix’s second season of Shadow and Bone. The new season introduces characters new and old as Alina and Mal flee the persecution of General Kirigan (who is still very much alive).

Release date: March 16, 2023

Where to watch in Australia: Netflix

Yellowjackets – Season 2

Yellowjackets raised plenty of questions in season one and we’re still yet to find out how the stranded women’s soccer team go from teenage girls fighting for survival to cult-like clans murdering each other in the wilderness. Season 2 will hopefully bring some answers.

Release date: March 24, 2023

Where to watch in Australia: Paramount+

Succession – Season 4

The war within the Roy family will continue in season 4 of Succession, which sees the sale of Waystar Royco move forward. Of course, not everyone is happy with the sale which sews further division in the family.

Release date: March 27

Where to watch in Australia: BINGE

Riverdale – Season 7

Riverdale is back for its final season this year and it looks like it might be the wildest one yet. Season 7 sees the gang back in high school, thanks to some alternate timeline shenanigans that will no doubt have zero explanation. Will we still be watching? Absolutely.

Release date: March 30

Where to watch in Australia: Netflix

Secret Invasion

Marvel is continuing its hot streak of Disney+ shows set in the MCU with a big line-up planned for 2023. The first series we’ll see is Secret Invasion, starring Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury.

The series adapts the iconic Marvel comic book storyline that sees the shapeshifting Skrulls adopt the identity of powerful players around the world in their infiltration of Earth. Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke and Ben Mendelsohn are also set to star.

Release date: Autumn 2023

Where to watch in Australia: Disney+

Love & Death

Elizabeth Olsen’s next role places her as an alleged axe murderer in the true crime series Love & Death. Olsen plays Candy Montgomery, a churchgoer who lives a smalltown life in Texas with her husband and friends. But all that changes when somebody picks up an axe.

Release date: Autumn 2023

Where to watch in Australia: Binge

The Witcher – Season 3

While 2022 brought us the release of spin-off series The Witcher: Blood Origin, we’ll have to wait until later in the year to see Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia again.

The third season of The Witcher will tackle the next book in the series, The Time of Contempt, in which Geralt is still trying to protect his ward, Ciri, from the dangerous forces who seek her power. Yennefer is also along for the ride to help Ciri with her magical training, although things are probably still a bit tense after that Season 2 revelation.

Release date: Winter 2023

Where to watch in Australia: Netflix

The Boys – Season 4

Superhero satire series The Boys showed us an even bloodier and raunchier side of its superheroes in Season 3. Going into Season 4, things are looking grim for the team now that Homelander and Ryan are on the same side.

We’re being optimistic about this one being released in 2023, but The Boys has had a pretty good track record with yearly releases, so we’re fairly confident we’ll still see it at some point this year.

Release date: 2023 TBC

Where to watch in Australia: Prime Video

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Jumping off the success of its hit period romance Bridgerton, Netflix has commissioned a spin-off series starring a young version of Queen Charlotte.

The series will reveal how Queen Charlotte rose to her position of prominence and power. Golda Rosheuval, Adjoa Andoh, and Ruth Gemmell will all reprise their roles and be joined by new cast members playing their character’s younger counterparts.

Release date: 2023 TBC

Where to watch in Australia: Netflix

Only Murders in the Building – Season 3

Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin’s trio of lovable podcasters can’t seem to stop getting into trouble. The next season of Only Murders in the Building sees them wrapped up in another murder mystery after a new friend dies suspiciously. Who did it? Start placing your bets.

Release date: 2023 TBC

Where to watch in Australia: Disney+

Gen V

While we’re still waiting for news on The Boys, we do know the college spin-off show Gen V will hit our screens this year.

The series is set at Vought’s school for young adult superheroes who embark on Hunger Games-style hazing rituals to achieve the college’s top ranking. Naturally, there’s plenty of blood, sex and ethical and moral boundary-pushing as well.

Release date: 2023 TBC

Where to watch in Australia: Prime Video

The White Lotus – Season 3

The White Lotus only recently wrapped up its second season in Italy, but given the massive viral storm it cooked up, HBO was quick to announce it would be getting a third season.

There’s no telling where that new season could go but it will likely follow the anthology style of a new group of travellers dealing with their high society issues at another White Lotus resort.

It’s not been confirmed whether The White Lotus’ third season will even hit screens in 2023, but given the one-year gap between seasons 1 and 2, we can hope it will release later this year.

Release date: 2023 TBC

Where to watch in Australia: Binge

New 2023 TV Shows you can stream now

Vikings Valhalla – Season 2

The Vikings continue to raid in season 2 of Vikings Valhalla which follows Leif, Harald and Freydis around Scandinavia as they become fugitives after the fall of Kattegat.

Stream it now on Netflix

The Last of Us

The Last of Us is one TV show you won’t want to miss in 2023, regardless of whether you’ve played the video game or not.

The series is set in a post-apocalyptic America that has been ravaged by a pandemic that turns those infected into gruesome zombies. The story follows a hardened survivor, Joel, who is tasked with escorting a teenage girl, Ellie, across the country.

The Last of Us is one of the best stories ever told in a video game, and has become the same on television.

Read our weekly recaps here.

Stream it now on BINGE

That ’90s Show

If you need a little nostalgia, That ’90s Show will give it to you. The sequel to the classic sitcom That ’70s Show takes place 25 years later in 1995, following the daughter of Eric and Donne Forman, who is visiting her grandparents for the summer and bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids.

Stream it now on Netflix

Wolf Pack

If you ever wanted to see Buffy the Vampire Slayer deal with werewolves, now is your chance. Wolf Pack stars Sarah Michelle Gellar in a new series from the creator of Teen Wolf, that explores the ramifications of a Californian wildfire that awakens a supernatural creature.

Stream it now on Paramount+

Poker Face

Rian Johnson’s (Knives Out) next project is another high-stakes murder mystery, this time starring Natasha Lyonne. Poker Face is a 10-part series with an epic cast lineup including Adrien Brody, Ron Perlman and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

Stream it now on Stan

Networks and streamers have a habit of dropping their new series without much warning, so keep checking on this list throughout 2023 for more upcoming TV show release dates.

