16 Tiktok-Famous Office Gadgets That Are Worth the Hype

As we continue to work from our humble abodes or readjust to office life now that the nation’s work-from-home orders have been alleviated, one thing remains consistent: it’s never a bad time to go on the hunt for new desk gadgets to bring some character to your office space.

Not only can these little gadgets inject some fun into a mundane workday, but a lot of them can be super beneficial when it comes to improving your productivity and fostering optimal organisation. Double win, right?

Of course, we’ve rounded up some of our personal faves since we like to consider ourselves home office gadget experts (trust us, you should see our desks). To help you find the creme de la creme of the office supply/gadget world, we looked to none other than our new-age search engine – TikTok – where hundreds of people have shared their favourite finds.

Here are the coolest TikTok-approved office gadgets and supplies to grab for your desk.

The best of TikTok’s favourite office supplies and gadgets

Webcam Privacy Slider

Do you ever feel like someone’s watching you? Or maybe you just want that added layer of security while surfing the web. Regardless of your reason, it never hurts to have a webcam privacy slider handy.

This one is magnetic and universally compatible with most laptops. A much better alternative to sticking a piece of paper over your webcam in a “take that” moment.

Where to buy: Amazon ($8.99 for a six-pack) | eBay ($11.07 for an eight-pack)

Mini Desk Vacuum

If you haven’t spotted these cute mini vacs on TikTok yet, what kind of rare, magical FYP have you got? These little suckers are the perfect way to tidy up crumbs and dust around your desk if you only have a spare minute.

Where to buy: Amazon ($18.95)

Small Glass Desktop Whiteboard

Whether you’re in the office or at home, this handy desktop whiteboard is a great tool for note-taking in meetings. You can even use it to keep random thought-starters or to write out your daily agenda. It also comes with storage for your whiteboard markers to make optimal use of your desk space.

Where to buy: Amazon ($66.13) | eBay ($59.95)

OXO Good Grips Sweep & Swipe Laptop Cleaner

I don’t know about you, but we’ve got dust and crumbs upon crumbs scattered all over our keyboards. Thanks to this mini-computer cleaner, it can all be brushed away in a jiffy.

Where to buy: Amazon ($29.02) | eBay ($35.99)

Universal Cleaning Gel For Keyboard

This computer cleaning putty offers a similar solution, collecting all the rogue dust and food scraps off of your keyboards. However, the beauty of this one is that it also works for those dusty, hard-to-reach places on your monitor. You can even take it outside of the office and use it for your car and TV, too.

Where to buy: Amazon ($11.99) | eBay ($8.98)

Guard Your ID Security Prevention Stamp

Do you work in a profession where you receive a lot of confidential mail or private documents but don’t have time to be shredding paper all day? This ID protection stamp will erase any word legibility and conceal any private information. All you have to do is run the stamp over, and voila, you can’t see a thing!

Where to buy: Amazon ($43.65)

Adjustable Phone Stand

If you find yourself taking a bunch of phone calls throughout the day, it might be handy to invest in this little mobile phone stand that keeps your hands free while talking to clients or colleagues. That way, you can type notes and multitask on the go.

Where to buy: Amazon ($13.49) | eBay ($9.95)

Sliding Under Desk Drawer and Organiser

If you hate having a bunch of loose office supplies cluttering up your workspace, this sliding under-desk organiser that tucks away your highlighters and pencils when not in use will make a world of difference. Especially if you already don’t have much space to work with as it is.

Where to buy: Amazon ($26.80)

Keyboard Cover Skin with MAC OS Shortcut Hot Keys

Last year, one of our staff members learnt how to use the keyboard on their Macbook to make an em dash, instead of having to paste one in from the internet (tragic, we know).

Thankfully, you won’t have to make the same rookie mistake with this keyboard skin. It’s the ultimate cheat sheet that will give you access to all of the different keyboard combinations. This particular one is for a newer Mac, but you can get them for a bunch of different laptop models here.

Where to buy: Amazon ($28.18)

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug

If you’re the type of babysit your coffee all morning through meetings and tasks, then come back to a completely cold beverage by the end of it, this smart mug is a total game-changer when it comes to keeping your coffee warm for hours.

Where to buy: Amazon (from $170)

Artiss Standing Desk Sit Stand Riser

Sometimes, you just need to get off your toosh after eight hours and the best way to do that is with an adjustable standing/sitting desk. This particular one can be readjusted to three different heights to suit your individual work requirements. The ultimate office supply if you ask us.

Where to buy: Amazon ($329.95) | eBay ($329.95) | Catch ($329.95)

Under desk walking pad

In addition to grabbing a motorised standing desk, you should also pick up a walking pad if you have the spare cash. When you work in an office job or spend hours at your desk each day, it’s important to ensure you keep moving. Sitting for long periods of time can have a negative effect on your health, so one cheeky way to fit more steps into your day is with a walking pad.

This one will let you walk up to 8km/hr, features a built-in Bluetooth speaker and can easily be tucked under your desk or bed when not in use.

Where to buy: Amazon ($279.90) | Catch ($299.19) | eBay ($279.90)

Reusable Self-Stick Whiteboard Stickers

The amount of times we’ve used sticky notes, only for them to shrivel up and unstick a moment later is pretty irksome, so we reckon these reusable, washable post-its are essential if you want something that’s environmentally sustainable and functional.

Keep in mind that they are magnetic, which means you’ll need a whiteboard or magnetic surface to stick ’em up.

Where to buy: Amazon ($34.95)

Courant Catch 3 Wireless Charging Station

A charging port and a spot to neatly pop all of your everyday goodies like lip balms, hand creams and your keys. This office gadget is what we call a win-win.

Where to buy: Amazon ($34.95)

Mini Sticker Label Printer

While our team doesn’t really work with many hard-copy documents, we do remember when we were students and had multiple piles of notes and books at any given time. We often caught ourselves wishing we had these label makers to organise whichever desk binder had which notes in it and vice versa.

So, if you’re a student, or you work with lots of receipts or bank statements in your industry, a label maker can be a great way of getting your ducks in a row. The best part? You can choose from a bunch of different styles and colours, or even design your own QR codes or barcodes.

Where to buy: Amazon ($43)

Reusable Envelope Sealers

Who doesn’t despise licking envelopes before posting a letter? That’s why we all audibly gasped after we spotted this killer invention. To use it, you fill the clear tube up with water, which lubricates the spongey end of this stick so you can seal down your envelopes with ease. How’s that for modern technology?

Where to buy: Amazon ($11.35)