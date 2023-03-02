You Can Save $500 on an iPhone 13 With Optus

Optus is offering a $500 discount on select iPhone 13 models, bringing prices down to under $75 per month on a 36-month repayment term.

The discount is available on 256GB and 512GB iPhone 13 storage configurations, bringing the device price down to $899 and $1,249 respectively. You’ll need to buy your phone on an Optus plan, so the discount works out to be a $20.83 per month saving on a 24-month plan, or a $13.88 per month saving on a 36-month plan.

Here are Optus’ 36-month plans for the 256GB iPhone 13:

Here are Optus’ 24-month plans for the 256GB iPhone 13:

Here are Optus’ 36-month plans for the 512GB iPhone 13:

And lastly, here are Optus’ 24-month plans for the 512GB iPhone 13:

While Optus’ plans are contract-free, you’ll need to stay with the telco for the full term to get the full discount. If you want to leave early, you’ll forfeit your discount for any remaining repayments.

The iPhone 13 may not be the latest iPhone, but it’s still a reliable pick if you’re looking for a new handset without breaking the bank. In fact, the standard iPhone 14 isn’t that much of an upgrade over the iPhone 13. You get a better selfie camera and crash detection, but the pair share the same processors and rear cameras.

This offer is available while stocks last.

New Optus mobile customers can currently score six months of free Amazon Prime through its SubHub subscription management centre. Optus postpaid customers can score Optus Sport at a discounted rate; $6.99 per month instead of $24.99 per month.

Other Optus plan inclusions include $5 per day roaming for ‘Zone 1’ destinations (which encompasses most of North America, Europe, Asia, and New Zealand), as well as unlimited international talk and text to 35 destinations on its Medium Optus Choice Plus plan and up.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.