If you’ve been following along at home you’ll know that Apple’s new line up of iPhones has been announced. Following that major update, Aussie telcos have started sharing which plans you can pre order for each iPhone 13 model – in this piece, we’ll be taking a peek at the Mini option.
Now, as we shared in our initial reporting on the iPhone 13, the Mini is basically the same phone as the iPhone 13 under the hood, just in a smaller size. Thankfully, this model has had some updates in the battery space, which will make it a more attractive option to many.
If you’re interested in checking out the phone’s specs here they are:
- Processor: A15 Bionic chip CPU (6-core CPU, 4-core GPU and a 16-core Neural Engine)
- Display: 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, 60Hz screen refresh rate
- OS: iOS 15
- Storage: 128GB/256GB/512GB
- Dual rear camera: 12MP Wide (Æ’/1.6 aperture) 12MP Ultra Wide (Æ’/2.4 aperture).
- Battery: 1.5hrs extra battery life
- Colours: Midnight, starlight, blue, pink and product red colour
- IP68 water and dust resistance
- 5G connectivity
For a full break down of what to expect from the phone, read our write up here. Now, what kind of plans can you get for the iPhone 13 Mini?
Plans from Telstra
Telstra pre-orders for the iPhone 13 Mini are available now, with phones shipping as of September 24. Take a peek at trade-in deals with Telstra here.
iPhone 13 Mini plans from Optus
iPhone 13 Mini plans from Optus are available now with phones delivering from September 24.
iPhone 13 Mini plans from Vodafone
Customers have been able to pre-order the iPhone 13 Mini from Vodafone as of September 17, with availability from September 24.
