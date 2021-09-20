The Best iPhone 13 Mini Plans From Telstra, Optus and Vodafone

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’ve been following along at home you’ll know that Apple’s new line up of iPhones has been announced. Following that major update, Aussie telcos have started sharing which plans you can pre order for each iPhone 13 model – in this piece, we’ll be taking a peek at the Mini option.

Now, as we shared in our initial reporting on the iPhone 13, the Mini is basically the same phone as the iPhone 13 under the hood, just in a smaller size. Thankfully, this model has had some updates in the battery space, which will make it a more attractive option to many.

If you’re interested in checking out the phone’s specs here they are:

Processor: A15 Bionic chip CPU (6-core CPU, 4-core GPU and a 16-core Neural Engine)

A15 Bionic chip CPU (6-core CPU, 4-core GPU and a 16-core Neural Engine) Display: 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, 60Hz screen refresh rate

5.4-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, 60Hz screen refresh rate OS: iOS 15

iOS 15 Storage: 128GB/256GB/512GB

128GB/256GB/512GB Dual rear camera: 12MP Wide (Æ’/1.6 aperture) 12MP Ultra Wide (Æ’/2.4 aperture).

12MP Wide (Æ’/1.6 aperture) 12MP Ultra Wide (Æ’/2.4 aperture). Battery : 1.5hrs extra battery life

: 1.5hrs extra battery life Colours: Midnight, starlight, blue, pink and product red colour

Midnight, starlight, blue, pink and product red colour IP68 water and dust resistance

5G connectivity

For a full break down of what to expect from the phone, read our write up here. Now, what kind of plans can you get for the iPhone 13 Mini?

Plans from Telstra

Telstra pre-orders for the iPhone 13 Mini are available now, with phones shipping as of September 24. Take a peek at trade-in deals with Telstra here.

24-month 128GB plans

24-month 256GB plans

24-month 512GB plans

36-month 128GB plans

36-month 256GB plans

36-month 512GB plans

iPhone 13 Mini plans from Optus

iPhone 13 Mini plans from Optus are available now with phones delivering from September 24.

24-month 128GB plans

24-month 256GB plans

24-month 512GB plans

36-month 128GB plans

36-month 256GB plans

36-month 512GB plans

iPhone 13 Mini plans from Vodafone

Customers have been able to pre-order the iPhone 13 Mini from Vodafone as of September 17, with availability from September 24.

24-month 128GB plans

24-month 256GB plans

24-month 512GB plans

36-month 128GB plans

36-month 256GB plans

36-month 512GB plans

