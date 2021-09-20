The Best iPhone 13 Pro Plans From Telstra, Optus and Vodafone

For all the photography-obsessed out there, the announcement of the iPhone 13 Pro is a pretty exciting one. This model (and its Pro Max sister) offers some attention-grabbing camera updates, including Apple’s much-discussed new Cinematic video Mode.

We’ve written up an in-depth look at all of the new iPhone models here, but you can take a look at the Pro’s specs below:

Processor: A15 Bionic chip CPU (6-core CPU, 4-core GPU and a 16-core Neural Engine)

A15 Bionic chip CPU (6-core CPU, 4-core GPU and a 16-core Neural Engine) Display: 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, 120Hz screen refresh rate

6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, 120Hz screen refresh rate OS: iOS 15

iOS 15 Storage: 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB storage

128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB storage Cameras: 3 x 12MP cameras (wide camera with an f/1.5 aperture, an ultra-wide with an f/1.8 aperture and a telephoto with an f/2.8 aperture)

3 x 12MP cameras (wide camera with an f/1.5 aperture, an ultra-wide with an f/1.8 aperture and a telephoto with an f/2.8 aperture) Battery: 1.5 hrs extra battery life

1.5 hrs extra battery life Colours: Graphite, Gold, Silver and Sierra Blue.

Graphite, Gold, Silver and Sierra Blue. IP68 water and dust resistance

5G connectivity

If the iPhone 13 Pro sounds like your kind of phone, we’ve pulled together a list of the plans you can pre-order from Telstra, Optus and Vodafone right now.

Telstra iPhone 13 Pro plans

Telstra pre-orders for the iPhone 13 Pro are available now, with phones shipping as of September 24. Take a peek at trade-in deals with Telstra here.

24-month 128GB plans

24-month 256GB plans

24-month 512GB plans

24-month 1TB plans

36-month 128GB plans

36-month 256GB plans

36-month 512GB plans

36-month 1TB plans

Optus iPhone 13 Pro plans

iPhone 13 Pro plans from Optus are available now with phones delivering from September 24.

24-month 128GB plans

24-month 256GB plans

24-month 512GB plans

24-month 1TB plans

36-month 128GB plans

36-month 256GB plans

36-month 512GB plans

36-month 1TB plans

Vodafone plans

Customers have been able to pre-order the iPhone 13 lineup from Vodafone as of September 17, with phones becoming available from September 24.

24-month 128GB plans

24-month 256GB plans

24-month 512GB plans

24-month 1TB plans

36-month 128GB plans

36-month 256GB plans

36-month 512GB plans

36-month 1TB plans

