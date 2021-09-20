The Best iPhone 13 Pro Plans From Telstra, Optus and Vodafone

For all the photography-obsessed out there, the announcement of the iPhone 13 Pro is a pretty exciting one. This model (and its Pro Max sister) offers some attention-grabbing camera updates, including Apple’s much-discussed new Cinematic video Mode.
We’ve written up an in-depth look at all of the new iPhone models here, but you can take a look at the Pro’s specs below:
- Processor: A15 Bionic chip CPU (6-core CPU, 4-core GPU and a 16-core Neural Engine)
- Display: 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, 120Hz screen refresh rate
- OS: iOS 15
- Storage: 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB storage
- Cameras: 3 x 12MP cameras (wide camera with an f/1.5 aperture, an ultra-wide with an f/1.8 aperture and a telephoto with an f/2.8 aperture)
- Battery: 1.5 hrs extra battery life
- Colours: Graphite, Gold, Silver and Sierra Blue.
- IP68 water and dust resistance
- 5G connectivity
If the iPhone 13 Pro sounds like your kind of phone, we’ve pulled together a list of the plans you can pre-order from Telstra, Optus and Vodafone right now.
Telstra iPhone 13 Pro plans
Telstra pre-orders for the iPhone 13 Pro are available now, with phones shipping as of September 24. Take a peek at trade-in deals with Telstra here.
24-month 128GB plans
24-month 256GB plans
24-month 512GB plans
24-month 1TB plans
36-month 128GB plans
36-month 256GB plans
36-month 512GB plans
36-month 1TB plans
Optus iPhone 13 Pro plans
iPhone 13 Pro plans from Optus are available now with phones delivering from September 24.
24-month 128GB plans
24-month 256GB plans
24-month 512GB plans
24-month 1TB plans
36-month 128GB plans
36-month 256GB plans
36-month 512GB plans
36-month 1TB plans
Vodafone plans
Customers have been able to pre-order the iPhone 13 lineup from Vodafone as of September 17, with phones becoming available from September 24.
24-month 128GB plans
24-month 256GB plans
24-month 512GB plans
24-month 1TB plans
36-month 128GB plans
36-month 256GB plans
36-month 512GB plans
36-month 1TB plans
You can have a read about what’s on offer for the iPhone 13 in terms of plans and deals here.
