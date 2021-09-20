Of all the iPhone 13 models, the Pro Max is arguably one of the options gaining the most interest since it was announced on September 15. Like the Pro, the iPhone 13 Pro Max has some pretty sexy camera capabilities, and it also comes with the option of up to 1TB of storage – which is a nice feature for all those sweet photos you plan on taking.
We’ve taken an in-depth look at everything you need to know about all four iPhone 13 models here, but these are the specs you need to know about for the Pro Max.
- Processor: A15 Bionic chip CPU (6-core CPU, 4-core GPU and a 16-core Neural Engine)
- Display: 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, 120Hz screen refresh rate
- OS: iOS 15
- Storage: 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB storage
- Cameras: 3x 12MP cameras (wide camera with an f/1.5 aperture, an ultra-wide with an f/1.8 aperture and a telephoto with an f/2.8 aperture)
- Battery: 2.5 hrs extra battery life
- Colours: Graphite, Gold, Silver and Sierra Blue
- 5G connectivity
- IP68 water and dust resistance
Thinking this may be the phone for you? We’ve pulled together a list of all the iPhone 13 Pro Max plans you can pre-order with Telstra, Optus and Vodafone below.
Telstra iPhone 13 Pro Max plans
Telstra pre-orders for the iPhone 13 are available now, with phones shipping as of September 24. Take a peek at trade-in deals with Telstra here.
24-month 128GB plans
24-month 256GB plans
24-month 512GB plans
24-month 1TB plans
36-month 128GB plans
36-month 256GB plans
36-month 512GB plans
36-month 1TB plans
Optus plans
iPhone 13 plans from Optus are available now with phones delivering from September 24. Read the details on that here.
24-month 128GB plans
24-month 256GB plans
24-month 512GB plans
24-month 1TB plans
36-month 128GB plans
36-month 256GB plans
36-month 512GB plans
36-month 1TB plans
Vodafone iPhone 13 Pro Max plans
Customers have been able to pre-order the iPhone 13 models from Vodafone as of September 17, with phones becoming available from September 24.
24-month 128GB plans
24-month 256GB plans
24-month 512GB plans
24-month 1TB plans
36-month 128GB plans
36-month 256GB plans
36-month 512GB plans
36-month 1TB plans
