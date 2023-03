7 Underrated Netflix Shows You Might Have Missed

Netflix continues to churn out more and more original content than ever before, so it’s inevitable you’ll miss a few great shows from time to time. Here’s a list of underrated titles you might have missed out on.

Once upon a time, your Netflix ‘watch later’ list might’ve been a cute five-or-so shows long. The amount of content coming out of the service has since ballooned to unimaginable levels. A copious number of new series are added every month, each packed with multiple 40-minute episodes. RIP, our free time.

With that in mind, here are a few great Netflix shows that probably fell under your radar. As the adage goes, choose quality over quantity.

Great (and underrated) shows on Netflix

Easy

This anthology series chronicles the love lives of different people all living in the Chicago area. It deals with romance, sex and marriage and all the complexities of those things.

The series is a refreshingly relatable look at life and has a 90 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, so check it out.

Dear White People

Adapted from a film by the same name, Dear White People stars Logan Browning as Samantha White and is narrated by Giancarlo Esposito. The series follows the experiences of a group of Black students studying at an Ivy League college in America and details the many issues faced within that setting – it’s wonderfully cast, it’s well written, and it’s a show that will make you think.

Love, Death & Robots

The show’s title already encapsulates everything you could ever want or need in a show, but in case it’s not enough, Love, Death & Robots offers more. An anthology series based on the title’s words, the show certainly drives home the punk aspect of ‘cyberpunk’. It’s loud, it’s brazen and it’s only going to take around three hours to finish the whole thing… if you can.

Derry Girls

If what you’ve really been missing in your recently watched catalogue is a hilarious coming-of-age tale tinged with strong Northern Irish accents, Derry Girls is your fix. It focuses on the lives of teenagers as they grow up in one of the most tumultuous moments in Irish and British history.

Street Food

Who doesn’t love a good heartwarming story about street food? Luckily, there’s a whole series about it on Netflix, aptly titled Street Food. You’ll get to see the most delicious, successful street food outlets in Japan’s Osaka, Philippines’ Cebu as well as Taiwan’s Chiayi City. Pro Tip: It’s excruciating to watch on an empty stomach, so make sure you’ve been adequately fed.

Losers

Why make a boring show all about winning when you can go through the motions of something way more familiar and common to us all: losing? Netflix’s docuseries focuses on the phenomenon of losing, and while it sounds like it would be hilarious, it focuses more on heartwarming tales about the tragedy of completely failing in sporting events. It’s a good option if you’re needing a bit of inspiration after a rough time.

Bonding

Following the life of a woman who moonlights as a dominatrix and her ex-boyfriend, now an out gay man, who assists and bodyguards her, Bonding is the dark sex comedy you never knew you needed. It also features The Good Place‘s D’Arcy Carden, which is always a good sign.

This article on great underrated shows on Netflix has been updated since its original publication.