5 Sad Netflix Movies That Will Give You That Much-Needed Cry

Look, it’s been a tough few years – it’s fine to have a good cry every now and then. If you’d rather have an excuse to cry rather than burst into tears spontaneously (me) then a sad movie is the perfect cover. Luckily for our tear ducts, there are a whole bunch of sad movie options on Netflix.

Here are some of the best sad movie picks on Netflix. BYO tissues.

The best sad movies on Netflix Australia

What’s the saddest movie on Netflix?

Netflix’s popular movies are always changing but one of the top movies of all time on the platform is The Unforgivable and just by looking at it I can tell it’s gonna be sad. The movie stars Sandra Bullock as a convict who is released back into an unrelenting society that doesn’t accept her and seeks to reconnect with her little sister.

Netflix defines it as an “emotional drama” so that probably tells you all you need to know.

Sad Netflix movie suggestions

Marriage Story

Marriage Story will hit any child of divorce right in the feels. The story takes an intimate look at the unravelling of a marriage and the impact it has on both parents and their young son.

The film by Noah Baumbach was nominated for awards many times over thanks to its raw performances from Adam Driver and Scarlett Johannson.

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Pursuit of Happyness never fails to make me emotional. The film stars father and son duo Will and Jaden Smith and is inspired by a true story of a homeless salesman who must deal with the deterioration of his marriage and care of his son while broke.

Red Dog

Dogs are a fatal flaw when it comes to making us cry during movies and Red Dog is no different. The charming Aussie movie about a resilient blue heeler who won over the hearts of a small town in Western Australia will have you laughing and crying all the way through.

P.S. I Love You

A classic sad romance movie, P.S. I Love You follows a grieving woman Holly (Hilary Swank) who, after losing her husband discovers a batch of letters he wrote to help her cope with his passing.

If these films aren’t enough to get you crying then I don’t know what to tell you heartless readers. Maybe try a horror film instead.