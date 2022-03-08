15 Thrillers on Netflix That Will Have You on the Edge of Your Seat

Pieces of Her

Netflix’s new original series Pieces of Her, based on the Kain Slaughter novel, is nothing short of thrilling.

The series stars Toni Collette as Laura Oliver and Bella Heathcote as her daughter Andy who starts piecing together her mother’s dark past after a violent attack occurs in their small town. This one will keep you guessing.

The Little Things

The Little Things is one of those intricate crime thrillers that says with you long after the credits roll. Denzel Washington stars as a veteran detective who teams up with a rookie (Rami Malek) to track a cunning serial killer. Jared Leto also features as the creepy main suspect.

The Unforgivable

Sandra Bullock stars in one of Netflix’s most popular crime thrillers. The Unforgivable follows a woman who is released from prison after being convicted of a violent murder and struggles to put her life back together amongst a society who won’t forgive her.

Ozark

Ozark’s thrilling final season is being released in two parts in 2022 with the recent batch of episodes hitting screens in January. The thrilling crime drama stars Jason Bateman as a financial planner who is sucked into a world of trouble after he gets in deep with a Mexican drug lord.

If you haven’t crossed Ozark off your list now is the time before the final episodes air.

Seven

If you’re loving the chilling neo-noir atmosphere that The Batman recently brought to cinemas you’re going to love Seven, one of the film’s big influences.

Directed by David Fincher, Seven is a psychological crime thriller starring Morgan Freeman and Brad Pitt as detectives tracking down a serial killer who is conducting murders according to the seven deadly sins.

Squid Game

There’s no doubt that the thriller no one can stop talking about is the super violent Korean drama Squid Game.

The series follows hundreds of contestants who are forced to compete in deadly children’s games in order to try and win a cash prize to help pay off their debts.

It’s dark, suspenseful and twisted, but will have you on the edge of your seat the entire time.

The Guilty

Jake Gyllenhaal puts in a stellar performance in The Guilty as a police detective turned emergency operator who scrambles to save a distressed caller. He soon learns that things aren’t what they seem.

Gyllenhaal is backed up by an all-star cast, including Ethan Hawke, Riley Keough, Paul Dano and Peter Sarsgaard.

Bird Box

Bird Box throws us into a world where if you gaze upon a monster you’ll meet a quick death. Think A Quiet Place but with the focus on sight instead of sound and the same level of thrills.

Sandra Bullock leads the cast as a mother and survivor who embarks on a trek across the dangerous post-apocalyptic world to get her two children to safety, all while completely blindfolded.

Mindhunter

Based on a true story, Mindhunter dives into the psyche of some of the most dangerous serial killers to ever live.

The gripping character study of these twisted killers, and the detectives who question them, comes from the master of thrillers: David Fincher (Zodiac).

Awake

We’ve all imagined what life would be like if you didn’t need to sleep. No more reliance on coffee, no passing out at your desk after a late night, extra hours to spend the way you want – sounds great, right? Not so much in Netflix’s thriller Awake.

After a global event wipes out humanity’s ability to sleep, an ex-soldier must save her family, all while spiralling from the effects of sleep deprivation.

The Sinner

All three seasons of this police procedural anthology thriller on Netflix will have you hitting “play next episode”.

Each season of The Sinner sees detective Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) unwind the mystery behind perplexing crimes, with stars like Jessica Biel and Matt Bomer giving performances of a lifetime.

The Platform

The Platform is a chilling look at greed and class in society. The Spanish-language film puts us in a futuristic prison where a slab of food descends through the floor each day and those on the top floors feast while those on the bottom floors starve.

It’s a dark and unique concept you won’t be able to look away from.

1922

Aussie director Zak Hilditch picked up this Stephen King novella and turned it into a suspenseful horror drama on Netflix.

1922 follows the tale of a farmer who conspires to kill his wife and drags his teen son into his dark plans. Things get even more twisted from there as the duo experience the consequences of their actions.

Gone Girl

Gone Girl is one of the must-see psychological thrillers in recent memory and will have you guessing right until the end.

Adapted from Gillian Flynn’s book, Gone Girl stars Ben Affleck as a husband who becomes the prime suspect in his wife’s disappearance. Shocking secrets start to come to light as he learns what really happened to her.

Behind Her Eyes

If combining noir, supernatural, psychological and thriller all sounds good to you, then check out Behind Her Eyes.

The show follows a single mother as she begins an affair with her psychiatrist boss and befriends his mysterious wife. It’s a love triangle with a dose of mind games from which you just cannot look away.

