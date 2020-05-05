5 Underrated TV Shows You Need To Catch Up On

Image: FX

We all know just how tough keeping up with the factory line of television shows can be, even now as we slowly chew through all the content available. Still, there's a good chance you've missed some of the best shows released last year. It's time to rectify this now while you have the time.

We've collated a list of some of the highest rated shows (according to trusty pals, Rotten Tomatoes and IMDb) released in 2019. Given we live in an era of multiple streaming sites, we've also compiled where you can watch them in Australia.

What We Do In The Shadows

Image: FX

Based on the cult classic mockumentary directed by Taika Waititi, What We Do In The Shadows follows the story of three old vampires who've lived in New York City's Staten Island for hundreds of years.

If you're looking for a laugh and Waititi-style humour, you'll be able catch the vamps on Foxtel's streaming service, Foxtel Go.

Catch-22

Image: Hulu

The WWII dark comedy features George Clooney and Christopher Abbott and is based on the book written by Joseph Heller. The show's title, like the book's, refers to the fact if Yossarian continues flying dangerous missions he will be considered insane (if he doesn't die first) but refusing to fly them indicates sanity.

Stream the madness on Stan.

Tuca & Bertie

Image: Netflix

From the guy who brought us BoJack Horseman comes to Tuca & Bertie but aside from the visual style and anthropomorphic focus, they're very different beasts. Instead, Bertie (voiced by Ali Wong) is a hard-working songbird who's while her best friend, Tuca (Tiffany Haddish), is an impulsive party toucan.

Have a laugh or two with Tuca & Bertie on Netflix.

Pen15

Image: Hulu

PEN15 is the Andy Samberg-produced show about two 13-year-old girls, played by women in their 30s, navigating high school. It sounds a little strange but once you get passed the fact they're clearly not teenagers (and who ever is?), it's an enjoyable look at the most formative years of life.

You can relive your awkward teens all over again by streaming it on Stan.

When They See Us

Image: Netflix

Telling the story of how police corruption ruined the lives of five boys from The Bronx in the aftermath of a horrific Central Park crime, When They See Us is tough to watch but an important series of events to know about.

You can watch the unbelievable events unfold in pure frustration on Netflix.