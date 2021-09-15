Level Up Your Life

How to Make Cheesy Potato Bake in an Airfryer

Stephanie Nuzzo

Published 1 hour ago: September 15, 2021 at 11:25 am -
Filed to:cooking
foodpotatoesrecipes
How to Make Cheesy Potato Bake in an Airfryer
Image supplied
Ah, potato bake. It’s the perfect picnic dish – one that you’ll see pop up at many a potluck lunch and assumedly, it’s we’ll be seeing a lot more potato bake recipes now that picnic season is in full swing.

If you’re one who finds potato recipes a little daunting because of their prep time, however, you’ll be happy to hear that we have landed on a sweet little recipe that only requires five minutes of your time to build.

This cheesy, delicious potato concoction comes from the culinary minds at Philips and Chef Elle Vernon, who have combined forces to create a selection of tasty air fried potato recipes. And it’s so easy they’ve named the recipe the Cheat’s Potato Bake.

Check out the full recipe for yourself below.

READ MORE
How to Make Perfect Potato Wedges at Home

Cheat’s Potato Bake recipe

Preparation time: 5 mins
Cooking time: 20 mins
Serves 4-6

What you’ll need:

  • 900g packet frozen potato gems
  • ½ cup sour cream
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 2 sprigs thyme, leaves picked
  • ½ cup shredded pizza cheese blend

Directions:

  1. Place potato gems into the basket of the Philips Premium Airfryer XXL with Smart Sensing Technology. Set temperature to 200C and time to 20 minutes. Press the dial in to begin cooking.
  2. Meanwhile, place sour cream, garlic, thyme and half the cheese in a large bowl. Stir to combine.
  3. Add hot golden potato gems to sour cream mixture and toss to combine. Pour into the Philips baking master accessory tray and scatter the remaining cheese over the top.
  4. Cook for a further 5 minutes or until cheese is golden. Serve.

If you’re after more airfryer recipes, you can find a whole heap of them in our guide to the popular kitchen appliance here. And if you’re keen on grabbing yourself a shiny new Philips Premium Airfryer XXL, you can buy one from Amazon right now for $429, which is a sweet 14% off the standard price of $499.

Lastly, if you’re a major potato fan who needs more recipes to play with, you can find a collection of our favourites here.

About the Author

Stephanie Nuzzo

Stephanie Nuzzo is the Editor of Lifehacker Australia.

