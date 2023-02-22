Introducing Unboxed Pride: An Aussie Online Therapy Service for LGBTQIA+ Folks

This February, in line with the start of WorldPride, Australia has been treated to the launch of its first-ever LGBTQIA+ online therapy platform. Unboxed Pride is here to offer tailored care in a safe environment for LGBTQIA+ Aussies seeking mental health support, and it’s a welcome addition to a space that desperately needs more attention.

Let’s take a quick look at what Unboxed Pride is about and how you can access its services.

Online therapy for the LGBTQIA+ community

The intention of Unboxed Pride is to make it a little easier for LGBTQIA+ folks to access mental health care in an environment that is not only queer-friendly but is made up of professionals with experience in offering support to LGBTQIA+ people.

The online platform pairs those seeking mental health support with a range of psychologists, psychotherapists and counsellors that “have been handpicked to deliver an accepting and non-judgemental therapeutic experience”. According to Unboxed Pride, practitioners “have experience helping and supporting the LGBTQ+ community in Australia to ensure the best possible care and therapeutic treatment tailored to unique needs or hardships that can be faced”.

And with something as personal as mental health, you want an experience that is suited to your individual needs, right? Especially when you consider the rates at which the LGBTQIA+ community experience mental health struggles like anxiety and depression.

Founder of Unboxed Pride, David Cairncross, said on the service that:

“Until today, many LGBTQIA+ people In Australia have only been able to access out of context international therapy resources online. Whereas Unboxed Pride will offer clients a selection of locally accredited therapists to provide the best possible care for LGBTQIA+ members seeking support that is in-context.”

How to use Unboxed Pride

To start your therapy journey with Unboxed Pride, you can take a look through the list of available therapists, and filter through based on your specific needs. That may be based on the kind of support you need, the therapy approach that works for you, or even just the days you’re available to chat.

From here, you’ll be matched with a therapist and you can set up a free introductory chat to see if you feel the pairing is right for you.

If you’re happy with the therapist you’ve been matched with, you can continue on your mental health journey with them from here.

Let’s talk about pricing

Upfront pricing is broken down into four different rates.

Clinical psychologist: $215

Registered psychologist: $175

Counsellor: $120

Psychotherapist: $120

With Medicare rebates, the cost of an appointment with a clinical or registered psychologist will be brought down to $83.35 and $85.35, respectively. If you’re not familiar with Medicare rebates, it’s worth knowing that you’re eligible for 10 rebated sessions with a psychologist each year under a Mental Health Care Plan – this includes online therapy. Chat with your GP to begin the process.

You can learn more about Unboxed Pride and LGBTQIA+-friendly online therapy in the service’s FAQ section here.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14, QLife on 1800 184 527 or Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636. In an emergency, call 000.