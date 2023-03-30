It’s Orgasmic: Wild Secrets Is Looking for a LGBTQIA+ Sex Toy Tester

In case you weren’t already aware, the process of developing new sex toys is one that has a huge focus on the human experience. While a whole lot of engineering brains and clever machinery may be involved in building those little babies, your favourite sex toys likely had human testers involved in the development phase because, after all, they’re designed to give people an enjoyable sexual experience.

That goes for all kinds of people will all kinds of bodies.

After chatting all about pleasure at WorldPride this year, the team at Wild Secrets has realised it needs more LGBTQIA+ perspectives in sex toy production. So, naturally, it has announced a call out for an LGBTQIA+ sex toy tester.

In a statement on the news, the sexual wellness brand shared that it was seeking a “confident, outspoken, and unapologetically themselves individual from the LGBTQIA+ community to join our team as a sex toy reviewer. You may have come across our friend Carly Sophia on Insta or read one of her hilarious reviews, and now it’s your turn to share your hot takes online.”

“As a sex toy reviewer, you will have the opportunity to try out some of the hottest products on the market and share your thoughts with our audience. We value diversity and inclusion, and we believe that it’s important to have a range of perspectives when it comes to reviewing sex toys.”

How to apply to be the new LGBTQIA+ Wild Secrets sex toy tester

If you’re keen to volunteer as tribute and try out a bunch of sex toys as a pleasurable side hustle, this is what you need to know. The application form for Wild Secret’s new sex toy tester gig is available here.

Everyone in the LGBTQIA+ community is welcome to apply; Wild Secrets just asks that you provide an example sex toy review in your application so that you can show off your spicy writing style.

Beyond that, the team will offer you training and support in your new orgasmic role.

If you’ve never tried a Wild Secrets sex toy before, you can use the code SEXTOYTESTER* for 40 per cent off something from the range. And if you land the job, you’ll be reimbursed for your purchase – nice!

Paid trials for this sex toy tester job should start in mid-2023, so get your body ready.