Aussie Pop Icons The Veronicas Will Be Performing at This Year’s Sydney Mardi Gras Parade

The gay gods are smiling down upon us today, folks, because it’s been announced by American Express that The Veronicas will be performing at this year’s Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade.

That’s right, for the first time ever the iconic Aussie pop duo will perform aboard the American Express Mardi Gras float.

I think I just heard the collective excited screams from every person in Australia. I know I definitely let out an audible gasp in the office when I found out.

In fact, just this morning I was wondering why The Veronicas, loved by every queer person in the country, aren’t performing at Sydney WorldPride 2023. But of course, they had to have an iconic reveal and honestly, I can hardly contain my excitement.

The Veronicas and Mardi Gras? Name a more iconic collaboration. I’ll wait.

For those wondering, yes, The Veronicas will provide an incredible rendition of their seriously iconic song ‘Untouched’ whilst on the float. They’ll be supported by 80 members of the American Express Pride+ Colleague Network who will march and celebrate alongside the duo.

I think by this point ‘Untouched’ should be voted as Australia’s national anthem. Nothing unites a party or group of Aussies more than hearing the intro of that song.

Speaking on the exciting announcement, Lisa and Jessica Origliasso (the sisters behind The Veronicas) said:

“The Sydney Mardi Gras parade has been such a massive part of our upbringing. We feel so deeply connected to the LGBTQIA+ community and feel honoured to have been embraced by them throughout our career,” they said. “To have the opportunity to perform for our first time in the parade… is the biggest privilege and a definite personal and career highlight for us both.”

The Veronicas are actually the official ambassadors of American Express’ With You & Proud community initiative which allows LGBTQIA+ champions from around Australia to have the opportunity to attend Sydney WorldPride experiences, including tickets to sold-out events.

Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras and WorldPride 2023 just got much more iconic.

Now time to ‘Hook Me Up‘ and listen to ‘Untouched‘ ‘4ever‘. Sorry, I had to.

See you all at the parade!

