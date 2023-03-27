Live Your Best Queer Life With These Contiki Pride Trips

Unfortunately, WorldPride Sydney has come to an end. However, if you’re like me and don’t want the Pride party to stop, Contiki is helping Aussie travellers continue the celebrations with trips to the proudest cities across Europe.

Pride in Sydney was absolutely iconic but why stop there when you can go with Contiki and attend giant LGBTQIA+ celebrations in London, Amsterdam, Paris and Barcelona?

These trips are part of their Contiki Pride trips that are allowing people to experience the love in some of the most out and proud cities in the world.

What’s better than spending summertime in Europe? Spending a summertime in Europe while also being gay? Correct.

Aussies are now able to ditch our nasty winter and head overseas for a Pride trip and explore metropolitan London, the romantic streets of Paris and traverse through Las Ramblas in Barcelona.

Part of the Pride Contiki trip experience is Amsterdam’s famous floating Pride parade along its waterways or a guided e-scooter tour of Paris’ LGBTQIA+ district, Le Marais.

Activist and producer and first-ever LGBTQIA+ ambassador for Contiki, Aisha Shaibu-Lenoir said that they’re excited about further amplifying diverse and marginalised voices from the community.

“Working together also means we contribute towards the changing face of travel. Travel needs to be more inclusive, intersectional, accessible and to take into account the needs of all women, queer people of colour as well as our non-binary and trans community,” Shaibu-Lenoir said.

Travelling as a queer person, speaking from experience, can be an incredibly daunting thing. You never know the comforts of the new city you’re in or how accepted you’ll be overall. That’s why it’s great to see initiatives like this from Contiki which are helping queer people feel celebrated and loved all across the globe.

“Contiki’s range of Pride trips are a great example of how members of the LGBTQIA+ community can travel in a more inclusive way – trips like these mean the interests of those within the community are represented and they’re able experience Pride with like-minded travellers,” Shaibu-Lenoir explained.

Here’s a full breakdown of the different Contiki Pride trips available.

European Pride: July 28 – August 6

This Contiki trip will kick off with three days exploring London before you get to head off to see the beauty, history and culture of Paris.

You’ll then let loose in Amsterdam’s unique Pride canal parade, which is definitely a bucket-list event.

Contiki says it’s the perfect balance of culture, history, food and of course, partying till dawn.

The standard price for this trip is $4,115 but you can book it now from $3,292.

Find out more about the Contiki European Pride trip here.

Amsterdam Pride: August 3 – August 6

This Contiki Pride trip will see you living it up for four days in Amsterdam.

You’ll get to visit the famous Foodhallen and cruise along the canals. Obviously, it’s not an Amsterdam trip without some partying, so you’ll attend the Amsterdam Pride parade with tickets to the afterparty show.

The standard price for this trip is $1,075 but you can book it now from $860.

Find out more about the Amsterdam Pride trip here.

Barcelona Pride: July 14 – July 17

To me, nothing screams a gay summer like spending it in the beautiful Spanish city of Barcelona.

On this trip, you’ll head to a Pride Party, and afterparty (obviously), and immerse yourself in the local culture with a bike tour and flamenco show.

I can just taste the delicious tapas now.

The standard price for this trip is $1,035 but you can book it now from $828. You’d be silly not to.

Find out more about the Barcelona Pride trip here.

If you’re looking for a little bit more information about Contiki or their Pride trips, you can check out their website.

Happy travelling in pride, folks!