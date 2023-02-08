‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
What You Can Win From Hungry Jack’s Shake & Win Mega Month

Published 5 hours ago: February 8, 2023 at 2:21 pm -
Filed to:deals
fast foodfoodhungry jacks
What You Can Win From Hungry Jack’s Shake & Win Mega Month
Image: Hungry Jacks/iStock

Hungry Jack’s is shaking things up this month with an exciting promo in its mobile app. The fast food outlet’s Shake & Win offer has been a popular feature of the app, but over the next four weeks, things are even bigger thanks to Hungry Jack’s Shake & Win Mega Month.

If you’re unfamiliar, Shake & Win is a feature within the Hungry Jack’s app that offers you two ‘shakes’ (that is, shaking your phone or device) a day. You can win one prize per day but you have two chances, so if you don’t like your first option you can shake again and hope for a better prize. From there, you’ll have 30 seconds to view your prize and accept it and then 30 minutes to redeem it in the app or at a cashier.

Things in February have been supercharged, with mega prizes on offer for Shake & Win players.

You can win gift card prizes from JB Hi-Fi, Event Cinemas, Menulog, Shell, Coles and more, as well as have a shot at some eftpos gift cards. Naturally, you can also score food items from Hungry Jack’s menu as well.

“Throughout the Shake & Win Mega Month Hungry Jack’s customers will have the opportunity to win free food plus epic deals and vouchers from our brand partnerships. For every Shake & Win prize redemption, customers also have the chance to share in $100,000 worth of eftpos gift cards.” Scott Baird, Hungry Jacks’ Chief Marketing officer, said.

Customers can download the app here and have the chance to win a prize every day from now until Monday, March 6.

Hopefully, this Shake & Win Mega Month is just the preamble to the return of Hungry Jacks’ UNO Competition, because it is well overdue for a return.

If you’d rather make a burger for yourself at home, here are some tips from chefs to guide you on your way.

Lauren Rouse is a writer at Lifehacker Australia

