How To Get In on Hungry Jack’s UNO Game and $140 Million Prize Pool

If you like your burgers with a side of entertainment, you’re in luck folks. Fast-food chain Hungry Jack’s has announced that it once again is teaming up with the card game that brings out the competitive streak in the whole family, UNO.

The promotion is running from April 26 through to June 6, 2022, and hungry Aussies who purchase participating products will have a one-in-four chance to win.

When you grab yourself any medium or large value meal (large meals offer more chances to win), breakfast meal with hot drinks, or one of Hungry Jack’s Storm desserts during the promotion period, you’ll be able to play in this national UNO match, and hopefully, pocket some goodies, along the way.

Scott Baird, Hungry Jack’s Chief Marketing Officer said of the event:

“Last year, Aussies went absolutely berserk for our UNO™ promotion, so we are thrilled to bring back the partnership with a bang with even more ways to play and win! “Hear us when we say that 1 in 4 wins instantly. That means that winning a car, holiday or $10,000 could be as easy as buying any of our delicious, flame-grilled meals, breakfast meals with coffee or $2 chips and peeling off an instant win. All prizes must end up in the hands of lucky customers, so we encourage all Aussies to try their hand and get involved.”

How to play

When playing this year’s Hungry Jack’s UNO, there are three ways you can win. As listed on the Hungry Jacks UNO website, here is how you can walk away with prizes.

Instant win – Purchase any participating product for a 1 in 4 chance to WIN instantly. Collect to win – It’s as easy as peeling and collecting for the chance to win 1 of 10 $10,000 cash prizes. Second chance draw – The game isn’t over yet! Enter the Second Chance Draw for more chances to win.

Full guide on how to play Hungry Jack’s UNO here.

Prizes this year include:

Suzuki cars and motorcycles, free fuel for a year with Shell, holiday escapes, $5,000 in Westfield Gift Cards, Lenovo laptops and tablets and Samsung QLED TVs. Hungry Jacks states that the full prize pool – including food and non-food prizes – totals over $140 million worth.

If you win yourself a food or beverage prize, you can claim that in-store, and if you’re one of the lucky ducks who lands themselves a car or some other fabulous non-edible prize, you can claim those here.

For full details on how to play, including the full prize list and terms and conditions, please visit www.hjuno.com.au.

