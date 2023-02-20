This Limited-Edition Rum Is Infused With *Checks Notes* Bourke St Bakery’s Banana Bread and Croissants

There are few things that taste as indulgent as an infused tipple can. Irrespective of the kind of booze you usually enjoy drinking, sipping on something that has been getting intimate with fun flavours is always a bit of a treat. So, when we heard that Bourke Street Bakery had a hand in developing a limited-edition spiced rum with Sydney craft rum distillers, BRIX, our interest was instantly piqued.

So, what is Bourke Street Bakery x BRIX and what can you expect from the rum? Let’s take a quick peek.

Bourke Street Bakery x BRIX rum

The limited-edition Bourke Street Bakery x BRIX rum is a spiced rum inspired by the flavours of trail mix, and it sounds pretty damn delicious if you ask us.

According to a statement on the new release, Trail Mix 2022 w/ Bourke St Bakery rum “has been expertly crafted, matured for three years in locally sourced American oak stout casks and is infused with banana bread, almond croissants, figs, lemon peels and pear skins; all bi-products from the Bourke Street Bakery kitchen”.

“The addition of Allspice, peppermint gum and liquorice tie these flavours together and give us a bold rum to level up your cocktails this season.”

A rum infused with banana bread and almond croissants? Sign us the hell up.

And as an added bonus, the pairing comes from a desire to reduce food waste in restaurants like Bourke St.

“Our collaboration with BRIX allowed us to infuse our leftover goods from production to create a beautiful new product while hopefully inspiring other local businesses to get creative with their own excess product,” David McGuinness, Co-Owner of Bourke Street Bakery explained in a statement.

You can shop the new infused rum now via BRIX online or from the Surry Hills Distillery. It’s selling for $105 per bottle.

And if you’re wondering what to do with your rum once you have your hands on it, you can always turn it into an Old Fashioned cocktail. Here, the team behind the tipple has shared a recipe for a fresh take on the classic cocktail recipe.

How to make a spiced rum old fashioned

What you’ll need:

60mL BRIX Trail Mix w/Bourke Street Bakery

15mL Sugar Syrup

4 Dashes Angostura Bitters

4 Dashes Orange Bitters

Orange Twist for garnishing

Directions: