How to Eat Rum Cake for Breakfast

It is a well-documented fact that one of the main benefits of waffling a food is the subsequent increase in textured surface area. Those peaks and valleys offer crisp, crunch, and (sometimes) caramelisation, while also acting as little sauce reservoirs. But the deeper magic of the waffle iron lies in its ability to make anything “breakfast appropriate.”

Want to eat an egg roll for breakfast (and have it feel breakfast-y)? The waffle iron has you covered. What about poundcake? What about macaroni and cheese? Once a food is waffled, it looks like a waffle, which is a breakfast food, which means the waffled food is now a breakfast food. I call it “The Law of Waffling Transference,” and I will be submitting a paper on the subject to many fine academic journals.

Seeing as it is the holidays, I cannot imagine why we can’t apply this law (that is real and scientific) to one of the many booze-soaked cakes that recently popped up in grocery stores. Yes, I am suggesting you eat rum cake for breakfast. Actually, I’m prescribing it.

Waffling a rum cake, or an amaretto cake, or any pre-packaged, booze-infused cake is one of the easiest ways to bring yourself joy. Slice the cake, press it between the two plates of your waffle iron for just over a minute — until it is lightly browned on the edges — then carefully remove it from the waffle iron onto a plate, and then transfer it into your mouth. (I use chopsticks to get it out of the grooves and slide it onto a spatula). That’s it, you’re done.

The more soaked with booze and syrup your cake is, the better it will waffle. The Tortuga brand rum cake takes particularly well to a waffling. The edges get all caramelised and crunchy, while the inside remains tender and warm. Plus, it kind of looks like a cross between a doughnut and a cake (because of the hole), which is fun. The amaretto cake I waffled was also pretty delightful — like an almond pound cake with just a touch of crispiness on the outside.

Waffled rum cake is a perfectly acceptable breakfast (because it is a waffle now), but it would also make a stellar foundation upon which to build an ice cream sundae. In either scenario, fresh fruit makes a lovely accoutrement. As does cranberry sauce. As does a hot cup of coffee.