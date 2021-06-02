Can the World’s Best Rum Convince Me Rum Tastes Good?

If you’re one of those people who buy wine or spirits based on how many shiny medals are on the label (no judgement here), then this is the ultimate get: the world’s best rum.

Now I’m a big fan of adding rum to cakes, especially fruit cakes and any festive baking. But I’m not a massive fan of it as a drink – whiskey is my favourite child.

But when you tell me you’ve made the “world’s best rum” then of course I’m going to give it a crack.

Australian distillery Mt Uncle was awarded that very title at the 2021 World Rum Awards for its Fnq Rum Co Iridium.

So can it convince me that rum is a delicious drink?

How to make a Dark and Stormy rum cocktail

What you’ll need:

60mL Fnq Rum Co Iridium (aka the world’s best rum)

90mL ginger beer

Juice of half a lime

Directions:

Get yourself a nice glass (because cocktails taste better in a posh glass), the short style is best. Pour the lime juice, rum and ginger beer (don’t skimp here, use the good stuff) over a large ice cube and give it all a stir. That’s it. If you want to dress it up a bit you can add a slice of lime to the rim of the glass.

Now I got four cocktails out of one 375mL bottle of Bundaberg ginger beer, so perfect if you have a friend (or a few) over.

It’s an incredibly easy cocktail to drink. You could guzzle it down, but it’s best to take your time and savour the flavour of the world’s best rum.

If you tend to avoid super sweet cocktails like I do (I don’t want lolly water with my booze, thanks) then this is the perfect cocktail for you. The balance of alcohol, tartness and a little bit of sugar from the ginger beer is delightful. It would be ideal for an Aussie Christmas party, with some fresh prawns, slice ham, salad and a slice of pudding. Yum yum and cheers!