Aussie Broadband vs Superloop: Which Telco Is Best for You?

If you’re looking for an alternative to the bigger names in NBN, Aussie Broadband and Superloop are two providers that should be on your radar.

While there are differences between the two, they share a few excellent traits: solid peak hour speeds, local support, and contract-free plans with no setup or exit fees. And now they’re both offering mobile plans. Here’s how they compare.

Who are they?

Both Aussie Broadband and Superloop are smaller NBN providers that have made an impact on the market.

Aussie Broadband has been around for over a decade and made a name for itself thanks to a combination of consistently high evening speeds and excellent local support.

Superloop has been selling NBN plans for over three years now and acquired Exetel in 2021. The telco has also been in the business of providing wholesale services to other providers for over half a decade. As such, Superloop owns a lot of the infrastructure that other telcos typically rent.

Both Aussie Broadband and Superloop have connectivity at all 121 NBN Points of Interconnect. This means they have full control over their network and capacity.

Speeds

Both Aussie Broadband and Superloop offer solid evening speeds across the board, but Aussie has a slight edge on most tiers.

Unlimited NBN 50 plans

On NBN 50 plans, Superloop reports typical evening speeds of 48Mbps, while Aussie Broadband is a hair faster at 49Mbps.

With Superloop, you’ll pay $58.95 per month for your first six months, and $74.95 per month thereafter. On Aussie, you’re looking at $79 per month.

All Superloop and Aussie Broadband NBN plans are free from contracts and setup fees.

Unlimited NBN 100 plans

Aussie Broadband is just a little faster than Superloop when it comes to NBN 100 plans, reporting typical evening speeds of 98Mbps. Superloop reports 95Mbps.

Superloop is the more affordable of the pair, however. With Superloop, you’re looking at $73.95 per month for your first six months and $89.95 per month thereafter. On Aussie, you’ll pay $99 per month.

Superloop and Aussie Broadband are two of the few providers that also offer NBN 100 / 40 plans. Opting for an NBN 100 / 40 plan increases upload speeds to 40Mbps, up from the standard 20Mbps you’ll find on most NBN 100 plans.

On Superloop, you’ll pay $82.95 per month for your first six months, and $99.95 per month thereafter. On Aussie, you’re up for $109 per month if you want faster upload speeds on your NBN 100 plan.

Unlimited NBN 250 plans

It’s a similar story to NBN 250 plans. On Superloop you’ll pay $99.95 per month for your first six months, and then $119.95 per month. On Aussie Broadband, you’re looking at $129 per month.

Evening speeds are also reasonably in line, with Aussie reporting 245Mbps and Supes 240Mbps.

NBN 250 plans are only available to FTTP and HFC premises.

If you need faster upload speeds, Aussie has an NBN 250 plan with 100Mbps up. That’s four times faster than the 25Mbps you get on a standard NBN 250 plan. It will set you back a much pricier $209 per month, however, and is only available to FTTP addresses.

NBN 1000 plans

If you’re looking for the fastest NBN around, both Aussie and Superloop have NBN 1000 plans.

Aussie Broadband charges $149 per month, and reports typical evening speeds of 600Mbps.

Superloop will set you back $114.95 for your first six months and $134.95 per month thereafter. This plan has a few catches worth noting, however.

While Supes reports typical evening speeds of 500Mbps, the plan itself is capped at 500Mbps. You’ll never see faster speeds. The plan also has a 3TB allowance. If you go over this, you’ll be capped to 100Mbps for the remainder of your billing month.

NBN 1000 plans are available to FTTP premises, and over 95% of HFC premises.

Support

Both Aussie Broadband and Superloop offer local support, but Aussie Broadband is open for longer hours.

If you want to call Aussie, you can do so between 8:00 am and midnight (AEDT), every single day other than Christmas and Good Friday. Superloop’s support hours are 7.30 am to 6.30 pm on weekdays, 10:00 am to 6:00 pm on weekends, and 10:00 am to 6:00 pm on public holidays (ACDT).

In my experience, I’ve found support staff on both telcos incredibly helpful. Wait times were shorter on Aussie Broadband, but I’ve not made enough calls to either telco to say that this is always the case.

Extras

Aussie Broadband is pretty light on extras when it comes to NBN plans, but customers can bundle in Fetch TV with their plan, starting at $10 per month for a Fetch Mini 4K set-top box. Channel Packs cost extra and start at $6 per month.

Superloop doesn’t have too many extras either, but its NBN 50 plans and up now all include five-speed boosts per month. These let you jump up to the next NBN speed tier for 24 hours (from NBN 50 to NBN 100, for example), and extra speed boosts can be purchased for $2 per day.

Speed boosts are only available for customers on a Superloop plan purchased after February 6 this year. Technology limitations still apply, for example. If you’re on FTTN and on an NBN 100 plan, you won’t be able to speed boost to NBN 250.

Mobile plans

Superloop and Aussie Broadband are now both offering SIM-only mobile plans. Superloop plans are powered by the Telstra network, while Aussie Broadband plans are powered by Optus.

Superloop has bundle discounts on offer: you’ll save $5 on your NBN bill if you add a mobile plan to the same account. You can save an extra $2.50 per month for each additional mobile plan, up to a maximum of $15 per month. Aussie currently isn’t offering any bundle discounts.

You can currently try any Aussie Broadband mobile plan for free with the promo code TRYITFREE. This offer runs until the end of March. Meanwhile, Superloop is offering double data for the first six months on most of its mobile plans.

Other NBN plans

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.