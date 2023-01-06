How Aussie Tennis Fans Can Watch the 2023 United Cup From Home

If you’re chomping at the bit to watch the Australian Open in a couple of weeks, rest assured there’s another way to get your tennis fix even sooner. The United Cup is taking place in Sydney this weekend and we’ve got all the details for tennis fans wanting to attend in person or from home.

What is the United Cup?

Outside of the four major tennis Grand Slams, the United Cup is one of the largest tennis tournaments of the year.

Players from 18 countries compete against each other, with each team qualifying based on the ATP and WTA ranking of their top players. The tournament is mixed men’s and women’s.

Major players competing include World #1 Iga Swiatek (Poland), World #3 player Jessica Pegula (USA) and World #2 Rafael Nadal.

Where is it being held?

The 2023 United Cup is being held across three Australian host cities – Sydney, Perth and Brisbane – from December 29 until January 8.

The semifinals are taking place in Sydney at Ken Rosewell Arena in Sydney Olympic Park on January 6 and 7, with the final occurring on Sunday, January 8.

Who is competing?

The final matches of the 2023 United Cup are as follows:

Semifinals matches:

Friday, January 6

Iga Swiatek (Poland) vs Jessica Pegula (USA)

(Poland) vs Jessica (USA) Daniel Michalski (Poland) vs Frances Tiafoe (USA)

(Poland) vs Frances (USA) Maria Sakkari (Greece) vs Martina Trevisan (Italy)

(Greece) vs Martina (Italy) Michail Pervolarakis (Greece) vs Lorenzo Musetti (Italy)

Saturday, January 7

Hubert Hurkacz (Poland) vs Taylor Fritz (USA)

(Poland) vs Taylor (USA) Magda Linette (Poland) vs Madison Keys (USA)

(Poland) vs Madison (USA) Mixed Doubles match (players TBC) Poland vs USA

Steganos Tsitsipas (Greece) vs Matteo Berrettini (Italy)

(Greece) vs Matteo (Italy) Despina Papamichail (Greece) vs Lucia Bronzetti (Italy)

(Greece) vs Lucia (Italy) Mixed Doubles match (players TBC) Greece vs Italy

After these matches determine the finalists, the United Cup final will take place at 1:00 pm AEDT in Sydney on January 8.

Players are competing for a $US15 million prize pool.

How can you watch the United Cup from home?

Sydneysiders have the chance to actually attend the United Cup finals in person to cheer on your team, with tickets available here.

For those who want to watch at home, however, you’ll be able to catch matches from the United Cup live on Nine. The matches are also streaming on-demand on 9Now or you can stream them from home with a Stan Sport subscription.

International viewers can find their broadcasting locations here.

If you need more information on the first Grand Slam event of the year, read more about the Australian Open here.