Here’s Your Guide to the 2023 Australian Open, Tennis Fans

Does anyone else feel like the 2022 Australian Open was just a few minutes ago? Because we sure do. But somehow, we’re already preparing for the arrival of the Australian Open in 2023.

The major sporting event is quickly rounding the corner, so if you’re keen to catch all the action, here’s what you need to know.

Where can I watch Australian Open matches?

Channel Nine is your go-to venue for live Australian Open match broadcasting, so this is where we’ll see matches once again in 2023. The network usually airs matches across its platforms, with other major broadcasters reporting live on the events as they unfold.

And if you’re lucky enough to be in Melbourne, tickets to Australian Open matches are available for purchase now, too.

When is the Australian Open running?

The 2023 Australian Open is running from January 16 through to January 29, 2023.

Qualifying matches kick off on January 9, and the full schedule will roll out following that.

What kind of prize money does the event see?

One element of the Australian Open that gets a lot of interest is the prize money. Because, well… it’s a hell of a lot of cash. In 2023, the prize pool has been increased to a total of $76.5 million.

Here’s a break down of the prizes to be received in the 2023 tournament:

First-round qualifiers – $26,000 (up 3 per cent)

(up 3 per cent) First-round doubles teams – $30,975 (up 3.1 per cent)

(up 3.1 per cent) First-round main draw singles players – $106,250 (up 3.2 per cent)

(up 3.2 per cent) Players reaching the second round – $158,850 (up 3.1 per cent)

(up 3.1 per cent) Semifinalists will earn $925,000, (up 3.4 per cent)

(up 3.4 per cent) Singles champions will take home $2.975 million

What else should I know?

In 2022, the men’s and women’s champs were Rafael Nadal and Ash Barty. Shingo Kunieda and Diede De Groot were the men’s and women’s champs in the wheelchair singles. Also notable in the Australian Open news is that Novak Djokovic has shared he is looking forward to competing in the 2023 grand slam after hearing his visa has been granted this time around, the ABC reports. He gave a statement on the news after defeating Andrey Rublev in the ATP Finals. “I could not receive better news for sure — during this tournament as well. [The] Australian Open has been my most successful grand slam. I made some of the best memories there. “Of course, I want to go back there, I want to play tennis, do what I do best, hopefully have a great Australian summer.” This update follows the controversy of the 2022 Australian Open, during which Djokovic’s visa was cancelled because of his vaccination status.

This article has been updated to reflect the details of the 2023 Australian Open.