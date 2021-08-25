Everything You Need To Know About Succession Season 3

HBO’s hit drama Succession has been on a break for what seems like forever. But the good news is that the wait is over and Succession is returning for its third season very soon.

If you somehow missed it, Succession is a drama-comedy-satire about the Logans, the family that runs the largest media empire in the world.

If that sounds all a bit too familiar that might be because the showrunner, Jesse Armstrong, originally conceived the idea as a feature film on the Murdochs. He then chose to create original characters inspired by real-life media families.

Three years, two Golden Globes and four Emmy wins later and Succession is back for a new season. Here’s what you can expect.

What’s happening in Succession season 3?

As you can see, Succession season 3 will continue the war between father and son over their family’s media empire.

According to the synopsis:

Ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall at the end of season two, Logan Roy begins season three in a perilous position. Scrambling to secure familial, political and financial alliances, tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war.

In the words of cousin Greg: “That’s kind of dramatic.”

All your favourite terrible family members will be back for season three and there’s even a couple of newcomers to add to the mix.

Alexander Skarsgård (Big Little Lies) is playing Lukas Matsson a successful tech founder and CEO. Adrien Brody (The Pianist) is also joining the show as Josh Aaronson, a billionaire activist investor.

Where can you watch season 3 in Australia?

Not at all ironically, Foxtel has the broadcast rights to Succession season 3. You’ll be able to catch the new season on Foxtel, at the same time as the US, when it debuts in Spring 2021. The series itself has confirmed season 3 has secured an October 2021 release date.

We’ll keep you posted on a streaming service debut as soon as it’s announced.

If you’re new to the Succession family, you can catch up on seasons 1 and 2 over on Binge.

This article has been updated to reflect the news of Succession season 3’s release date update.