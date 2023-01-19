Celebrate Lunar New Year With Luke Nguyen’s Recipe for Salmon Lucky Lo Hei

As you’re likely aware by now, Lunar New Year is around the corner. What that means is there are loads of exciting celebrations coming, and loads of good food to be enjoyed. You may be heading out for a feed, which is always a good time, but if you’re hoping to cook something tasty at home, Luke Nguyen, executive chef of Fat Noodle at The Star Sydney, has shared a recipe for Salmon lucky lo hei.

Per the team at Fat Noodle, lo hei or “prosperity toss”, is a traditional dish often served in Chinese communities across Southeast Asia for Lunar New Year.

They explained that “Ingredients are cut finely or shredded, then dished up in segments on a large plate in the middle of the the table, with loved ones coming together around the table to toss the ingredients in the air with chopsticks while chanting good fortunes does the year ahead”.

“It is believed the height of the toss reflects the height of the diners’ growth in fortunes, thus diners are expected to toss enthusiastically.”

If you’d like to try to make your own salmon lo hei at home, we’ve shared Luke Nguyen’s recipe for you below.

Salmon lucky lo hei with signature beetroot dressing recipe

Serves 4

What you’ll need for the salmon lo hei:

4 sashimi-grade fresh salmon fillets, deboned and with skin removed

1 fresh mango, sliced into thin slices

200g pomelo, peeled with fruit broken into small pieces

200g radish, shredded

200g carrot, shredded

15g coriander, finely chopped

100g deep-fried wonton cracker, broken into slices

2 limes, cut into wedges

1 red chilli, finely sliced

3 kaffir lime leaves, finely sliced

40g roasted peanuts, crushed

Sesame seeds, to serve

Five spice powder, to serve

Beetroot Dressing

500g beetroot

30g fresh ginger, grated finely

500ml plum sauce (found in good Asian supermarkets)

1sp salt

100g caster sugar

Directions for the salmon lo hei: