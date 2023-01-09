‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
What the 2023 Lunar New Year Has in Store for You

Stephanie Nuzzo

Stephanie Nuzzo

Published 34 mins ago: January 9, 2023 at 4:27 pm
What the 2023 Lunar New Year Has in Store for You
iStock

Well, friends. As you may already be aware, the Lunar new year is just around the corner. The event, which is celebrated in East Asian countries like China and Singapore, recognises the arrival of the first new moon of the lunisolar calendar.

On January 22, 2023, we will officially enter into a new Lunar year. This marks the start of Chinese New Year, when we will step into the Year of the Rabbit.

What’s the rabbit sign all about?

First of all, the Rabbit is one of 12 zodiac signs that appear in Chinese culture. Every year has a sign that is associated with different traits – just like the astrological sign attached to your birth month. Every Lunar New Year, we move into another year connected to one of these 12 signs.

I, for one, was born in the Year of the Snake. Apparently, that makes me “deep and complex”, which I suppose could be a good thing? I’m not sure.

Those born in the Year of the Rabbit are described by ChineseNewYear.net as folks who are “earnest with everything they do; they just ask that others treat them the same way”.

The site continues:

To outsiders, the Rabbit’s kindness may make them seem soft and weak. In truth, the Rabbit’s quiet personality hides their confidence and strength. They are steadily moving towards their goal, no matter what negativity the others give them.

How will the New Lunar Year impact 2023?

Lunar New Year
Traditional Chinese Lion Dancing and firecrackers during Lunar New Year celebrations/Getty

Express UK reports that 2023’s zodiac suggests it will be a year “of hope”. In a nutshell, it’s predicted to be a fairly lucky year for most signs. And after the last few years, it’s safe to say we could all do with a lucky 12 months.

We all want 2023 to run as smoothly as possible, so maybe make note of these Lunar New Year taboos so we can ensure a drama-free year going forward.

This article on lunar new year has been updated since its original publication.

About the Author

Stephanie Nuzzo

Stephanie Nuzzo

Stephanie Nuzzo is the Editor of Lifehacker Australia.

