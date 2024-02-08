Lunar New Year 2024: What Will The Year of the Dragon Bring?

It’s that time of year again, people. The 2024 Lunar New Year celebration is approaching, and we’re moving into a new year with a new Chinese Zodiac associated with it. For all those who are excited to celebrate, we’ve pulled together a guide on everything you need to know about the Lunar New Year for 2024.

When is the Lunar Year celebration for 2024?

This year, the New Year officially begins on February 10, 2024 and the celebration will run through until February 20. If you’re looking for ideas on how to celebrate, we’ve found a few festivals scattered around the country for you below:

Lunar New Year Zodiac Sign for 2024

In 2024, we move into the Year of the Dragon. The dragon is the fifth animal in the Chinese zodiac, and the last time we had a Year of the Dragon was back in 2012. If you need a refresher, 2023’s Chinese zodiac sign was the Rabbit.

Year of the Dragon meaning: What does this zodiac represent?

Looking at ChineseNewYear.net, Dragons are known to be “strong and independent figures, but they yearn for support at love”. But what can we expect from the year ahead? Well, Reader’s Digest reports that a Dragon year is widely seen to be a particularly lucky year – one where actions may be bolder and things will happen fast.

Apparently, it will be a particularly fortunate year for people born in the Year of the Dragon, i.e. folks born in 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024 – so a very special Happy Lunar New Year to them.

