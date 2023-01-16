IKEA’s 3-Course Lunar New Year Dining Experience Is a Serious Bargain

The Lunar New Year for 2023 is fast approaching (January 22), and IKEA has decided it would like to celebrate the major holiday by offering customers the chance to enjoy a three-course dining experience for $30 or less. Before you ask, there are no meatballs on the menu – but it does look like a pretty sweet way to celebrate.

Here’s everything we know about IKEA’s lunar new year events, and how you can get a seat.

IKEA’s lunar new year dinner

Kicking off between January 18 and 20, IKEA stores across the country will be hosting three-course dining experiences with prices sitting between the $25 and $30 mark – depending on if you’re a part of the IKEA family membership or not.

The Lunar New Year menu at IKEA includes items like dumplings, spring rolls, noodles and hotpot, followed by a matcha pannacotta for dessert. It sounds like quite a solid deal if you ask us.

In terms of when and where we can find these dinners, IKEA has shared a full schedule for you to consult below:

Where When Tickets and menu details IKEA Tempe, NSW 19 January 2023, 5.00 pm 19 January 2023, 7.00 pm HERE IKEA Marsden Park, NSW 20 January 2023, 5.30 pm HERE IKEA Rhodes, NSW 19 January 2023, 5.00 pm 19 January 2023, 7.00 pm HERE IKEA Springvale, VIC 19 January 2023, 5.00 pm 19 January 2023, 7.00 pm HERE IKEA Richmond, VIC 18 January 2023, 6.00 pm HERE IKEA Logan, QLD 20 January 2023, 5.30 pm HERE IKEA Canberra, ACT 20 January 2023, 5.30 pm HERE IKEA Adelaide, SA 20 January 2023, 5.00 pm HERE IKEA Perth, WA 19 January 2023, 5.30 pm HERE

There are limited seats available at these dining experiences, so move fast if you’re interested.

In addition to that, IKEA has announced it has introduced a new limited-edition collection inspired by the Lunar New Year’s themes (families coming together, sharing food, cleaning away misfortune, and filling the home with decorations). The FÖSSTA Collection is made up of beautiful shades of red and green, with no shortage of adorable rabbit-themed decorations for anyone keen to decorate.

To purchase your tickets to the IKEA Lunar New Year dining experience, visit the website here.