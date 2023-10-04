9 Melbourne Restaurants That Ooze Romance

If you’re looking to plan a night out with someone special, you’re in luck, because OpenTable Australia has shared a list of the most romantic restaurants in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane. Each month, the booking service releases a list of nine restaurants that diners have visited and reviewed favourably for certain occasions, and in September, it shared spots that exude romance.
First up, we thought we’d take a look at the hottest date spots in Melbourne. Check them out below.
Melbourne restaurants: Top romantic date spots
According to OpenTable, these lists are built based on the sentiments of about 2 million global diner reviews from the past four months. Here are the nine Melbourne restaurants that came out on top when it comes to romantic vibes.
- Akaiito Restaurant: French/Japanese, Melbourne CBD, $$$$
- Follies Bar: Vegan, Fitzroy, $$
- The Moat: Italian, Melbourne CBD, $$$
- The Cloakroom Bar: Cocktail Bar, Southbank, $$$
- Olivine: Wine Bar, Coburg, $$$
- Cafe Di Stasio: Italian, St Kilda, $$$
- Omnia Bistro & Bar: European, South Yarra, $$$
- Blacksmith Bar and Grill: Australian, Melbourne CBD, $$$
- Kiss and Tell: Asian, Melbourne CBD, $$$
You can check out the full list of romantic Melbourne restaurants here. And if you want a peek at what a visit to some of these places looks like, we pulled together a TikTok showcasing our favourites from the list.
For those of you who like to stay across the hottest new restaurant and bar arrivals in Australia, we recommend having a read of (and bookmarking) this article next, as it’s where we keep a running list of the most anticipated hospitality openings as shared by Tourism Australia. And there’s nothing quite like being the first one in your friendship group to try out a new restaurant.
Lead Image Credit: Images supplied | Olivine, Follies Bar, Kiss and Tell
