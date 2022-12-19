The Best Restaurants in Each Capital City around Australia

Australia’s dining culture is the envy of the world. With influences from a variety of cultures around the globe, we boast some of the best restaurants around.

After some extensive research, Lifehacker has created a list of the best restaurants to visit in each capital city so you can enjoy fine dining no matter where you are.

The best place to eat in Canberra

Raku

If you’re looking for some Asian cuisine, Raku has you covered. A Japanese restaurant specialising in sushi and sashimi with a variety of tasting menus and a la carte options.

Raku is open everyday for lunch (11:30am to 2:30pm) and dinner (5:30 to 10pm).

The top restaurant in Perth

La Lune

The small French-inspired cafe, bar and restaurant opened this year in East Fremantle and is popular due to their long opening hours and proximity to the beach.

La Lune is open from 7am to 10pm Wednesday through Sunday.

Hobart’s top spot to eat

Aloft

With an impressive location on the top floor of Hobart’s Brooke Street Pier, Aloft boasts fantastic waterfront views and an open plan dining area where you can watch the chefs cooking. Proudly serving dishes with locally sourced ingredients, Aloft is a must-go restaurant if you’re in Hobart.

Open Saturday to Tuesday for dinner (5:30 – 10:00pm).

The best restaurant in Melbourne

Maha Bar

Maha Bar is a Middle-Eastern inspired restaurant in Collingwood with a cozy vibe and a variety of wines from Turkey and Lebanon.

They’re open Wednesday to Saturday from 5pm to 10pm and Sunday from 1pm to 7pm.

Darwin’s best place to eat

Ella by Minoli

Ella by Minoli is owned by Minoli De Silva, contestant of MasterChef 2021. Inspired by her Sri Lankan heritage and seasonal ingredients, you can expect to find a variety of curries and braised dishes enveloped in an array of spices.

If you’re in Darwin, Ella by Minoli is open Tuesday to Saturday for dinner from 5-11pm.

The number one place to eat in Sydney

Firedoor

Firedoor is a restaurant that cooks using only fire. There’s no trace of gas or electric appliances, but instead a wood-burning hearth, wood-fired ovens and grills. The menu changes daily and all the food is cooked over a variety of wood coals chosen specifically to add to the flavour of each dish.

Because the menu is always changing and the locally-sourced ingredients are seasonal, bookings must be made three months in advance. Reservations open on the first Wednesday of each month at 12pm.

If you do manage to secure a booking, Firedoor is open Wednesday to Saturday from 5:30pm to 9pm.

Brisbane’s best restaurant

Gerard’s Bistro

Gerard’s Bistro is a Middle Eastern restaurant with a regularly changing menu that features fresh, seasonal ingredients. Each dish looks like a work of art on the plate and you’d be forgiven for thinking you’ve stepped into an art gallery.

Open from Tuesday to Saturday for dinner service and Friday for both lunch and dinner.

The top restaurant in Adelaide

Daughter In Law

With restaurants in Melbourne, Byron Bay and Adelaide, Daughter In Law is a love letter to culture and cuisine. It’s Indian food with influences from various parts of Asia and the West and is a huge celebration of tradition and modernity.

Daughter in Law is open every day from 5pm.

These are some of the best restaurants in each capital city. Let us know if you’ve checked them out!